Hamilton County Issues 2,774 Marriage Licenses In 2021

County Clerk Bill Knowles said the Hamilton County Clerk’s office issued 2,774 marriage licenses in 2021.This number tops the 2020 total issued during the first COVID pandemic year when 2,557 couples obtained a license.

"Tennessee law was changed in 2004 requiring a higher marriage license fee for couples not receiving four hours of pre-martial counseling prior to making application.," said County Clerk Knowles.

Without the notarized Certification of Completion Form the license cost is $102.50. When the State Certificate is presented the cost is reduced to $40.

A marriage license is valid for 30 days after issuance and may be executed outside of Tennessee. However, it must be returned to the issuing Clerk for recording and filing with the Tennessee Vital Records Office.

Marriage Licenses are issued at the Courthouse office, 625 Georgia Ave., Room 201. Couples can expedite their trip by completing the pre-apply online.

Here are the total number of marriage licenses issued in previous years:

2015 2,489

2016 2,694

2017 2,612

2018 2,587

2019 2,471



