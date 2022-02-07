Hamilton County Issues 2,774 Marriage Licenses In 2021

 Monday, February 7, 2022 47.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Monday, February 7, 2022

County Clerk Bill Knowles said the Hamilton County Clerk’s office issued 2,774 marriage licenses in 2021.This number tops the 2020 total issued during the first COVID pandemic year when 2,557 couples obtained a license.

"Tennessee law was changed in 2004 requiring a higher marriage license fee for couples not receiving four hours of pre-martial counseling prior to making application.," said County Clerk Knowles. 

Without the notarized Certification of Completion Form the license cost is $102.50. When the State Certificate is presented the cost is reduced to $40.

A marriage license is valid for 30 days after issuance and may be executed outside of Tennessee. However, it must be returned to the issuing Clerk for recording and filing with the Tennessee Vital Records Office.

Marriage Licenses are issued at the Courthouse office, 625 Georgia Ave., Room 201. Couples can expedite their trip by completing the pre-apply online.

Here are the total number of marriage licenses issued in previous years:

2015      2,489
2016      2,694
2017      2,612
2018      2,587
2019      2,471

 


Ken Combs And Robert Eldridge Will Be Missed In Red Bank

Small businesses are the backbone of any community. Red Bank recently lost two strong businessmen, Ken Combs and Robert Eldridge, who were always there for us. For several decades, Mr. Combs operated the Gulf Station on Dayton Boulevard. He got us to work and school when our vehicles wouldn’t start or just needed routine service. Mr. Combs later re-located to 4710 Dayton Blvd. ... (click for more)

How To Use A Roundabout - And Response (3)

Having lived in the vicinity of the intersection of Ooltewah-Ringgold Road and Standifer Gap Road for over three decades, I can remember having to wait five minutes or more at times for traffic to clear from Ooltewah-Ringgold Road in order to make a left turn, when there were still stop signs on Standifer Gap. A few years ago, no expense was spared in the installation of a roundabout ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Somehow The Lady Vols Have Lost Their Confidence

Somewhere during the past two weeks, Tennessee somehow has lost its confidence. The Lady Vols are struggling mightily to retrieve the precious quality as evidenced by another women’s basketball beatdown, 75-56 at the hands of Connecticut on Sunday in Hartford. Tennessee has lost three of its last four games. Sunday’s defeat and an 84-59 thrashing at Florida last Thursday were ... (click for more)

Lad Vols Fall To UConn, 75-56

Junior Jordan Horston turned in a game-high 26 points, but No. 7/7 Tennessee came up short at No. 10/9 Connecticut, falling 75-56 in the XL Center on Sunday. For the Lady Vols (19-4, 8-2 SEC), senior Rae Burrell joined Horston in double figures with 11 points on the day. UConn (15-4, 9-0 Big East) was led by Azzi Fudd with 25, while Aaliyah Edwards and Evina Westbrook ... (click for more)


