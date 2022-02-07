Catoosa County Sheriff's Office K-9 Fraya Locates Fleeing Offender Christopher Parker

Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Fraya and her handler Deputy Tony Penson assisted other deputies and officers from Georgia and Tennessee with the location and capture of fleeing offender Christopher Edward Parker, 42.

According to Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk, Parker, was being pursued by Tennessee lawmen after he allegedly stole a Chattanooga Police vehicle and then fled into Georgia.

Catoosa County deputies and Georgia State Patrol troopers assisted with the pursuit that continued south on I-75.

A GSP trooper performed a PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver in the area of exit 345 where the fleeing vehicle was stopped, and Parker ran into a wooded area. K-9 Fraya tracked and located Parker who was taken into custody without incident.

“I commend K-9 Fraya, her handler deputy Penson, and all of the responding officers who ended the pursuit and captured Mr. Parker without serious injury,” said Sheriff Sisk. “The successful outcome is the result of the excellent working relationships with our law enforcement partners, their training and dedication to serving our citizens.”