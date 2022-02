The Hamilton County Election Commission will mail out redistricting notices to every active voter in the county on or around March 17.

The public is asked to review the information on these notices carefully as the precinct, voting districts, or polling place may have changed.

In the interim, the State Comptroller's Office just launched a new online dashboard that tracks Tennessee's Redistricting changes. Search for an address at http://tncot.cc/tndistrict to see the impact of redistricting.