Ex-Chattanooga Charter School For Excellence Teacher Charged With Having Phone Sex With Female Student, Then Molesting Her At Her Home

A former teacher at the Chattanooga Charter School for Excellence has been charged with having "phone sex" with a girl under the age of 16.

Charges of child molestation, enticing a child, obscene phone contact and sexual assault were brought against Deborah Cooper McCarty in Catoosa County.

It was charged there was "intent to arouse or satisfy the sexual desires of said accused and child."

The complaint says Ms. McCarty "eventually invited the girl to her home in Rock Spring, Georgia, where she molested her."

She is out on a $20,000 bond.

Ms. McCarty was a teacher at the school from August 2020 to Dec. 2, 2021, when she was fired.