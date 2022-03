Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALEXANDER, ERIN NIKOLE

191 AUTUM DR CHATSWORTH, 30705

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



ALLEN, ARTERRIUS DEJUAN

800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ARMOUR, SONYA D

7310 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



ASHLEY, JAMES QUINTAY

4716 TARPON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374162219

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLEED SUBSTAN



BARCLAY, RONELL HARRIS

2506 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043823

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



CANTRELL, KILRY ALYSE

80 HOMEPLACE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

SPEEDING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



CHICHE, ROBERTO CARLOS

1411 DOVER LN EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



DANIELS, FRANCIS LORENIA

171 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374051829

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



DIXSON, MICHAEL

2514 MAPLEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 47421

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ROBBERY

ASSAULT



DOMINGUEZ, OLEGRIO

3507 3RD STREET APT 6 JASPER, 37407

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



FIELDS, KAFARI CHEREE

617 E 52ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



GARCIA, MAX ALBERTO

Homeless Chattanooga, 37403

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



GENTRY MCCORD, HALEIGH PAIGE

201 WAUHATCHIE PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374192326

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



GRAHAM, JONATHAN DAVID

HOMELESS HIXSON,

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

SIMPLE POSSESSION (SCEDULE II)



HILL, JUSTIN RYAN

3223 JOSELIN LANE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HUDSON, THOMAS GLENN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT



HUGHES, MEGAN DIANA

2321 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



JAMES, CALVIN

208 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101311

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



JENKINS, ERIC T

3464 BLAIR RD NW CLEVELAND, 373123457

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

INDECENT EXPOSURE



JONES-GARCIA, TRACY JEAN

113 YVONNE CIR FLINTSTONE, 307252217

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



JUAREZ- BERNABE, JERRY

3709 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SIMPLE POSSESSION



LEE, MICHAEL DWAYNE

4025 OAKWOOD DRIVE APT 1115 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MIGUEL, TOMAS MATIAS

1125 MCBRIEN RD APT A EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MOORE, ROCKY JEROME

508 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37363

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MORRIS, HARVEY ALEXANDER

4528 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101917

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



MORRISEY, TRACEY D

3127 BROAD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374083058

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



NELSON, GREGORY TRAVIS

805 CANAL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



ODELL, MICAH JEFFERY

4709 SONGBIRD TRL APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



OREAR, PATRICK JOSEPH

209 W 14TH STREET TIFTON, 31794

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPUBLIC INTOXICATIONOPEN CONTAINER LAWPATE, W D1162 CHIPPEWAH DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)PIPER, LORINE YOLANDA3924 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE OUT OF DADE CORHODES, JERICAL J1406 BEL AIRE DRIVE TULLAHOMA, 37388Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERUTHERFORD, CASSIE LEA MARIEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTHARASSMENTFAILURE TO APPEARSMITH, ALLEN RAY1450 ARNOLD ST SE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAIL TO APPEARSMITH, KARON DANETTE5647 HUNTER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYTANNER, LOGAN EDWARD43 LYNNGROVE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)THOMAS, MONIQUE TARNISHA421 WOODCREST DRIVE SE WASHINGTON, 20032Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)UNDERWOOD, REYSHONDRIA DTAYSIA3905 ZINNIA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFWOODARD, SHUNTRAY DEON4314 DUPONT ST EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE