Man Involved In Operation Bringing $25,000 To $30,000 Of Meth To Marion County Weekly To Plead Guilty In Federal Court

A man who admitted he was involved in an operation bringing from $25,000 to $30,000 in meth per week into Marion County has agreed to plead guilty to federal drug charges in Federal Court in Chattanooga.

Shaun David "Bam" Pierce was also initially charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon. That would have made him a career criminal, but prosecutors agreed to dismiss that charge.

On June 17, 2020, authorities got word that Pierce was involved in criminal activity. He was on probation for aggravated assault out of Hamilton County.

In a search of his residence, officers found a loaded Glock 9mm handgun. They also found meth, digital scales and baggies.

Pierce said a woman named Brandy was bringing back the large amount of meth each week from Atlanta. He admitted to making the trip with her on several occasions.

He said the meth was going for between $750 and $1,100 per ounce. He said he was the only one on his road that did not "cut" the meth and that it was "real dope."