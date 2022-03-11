After Another "Spring" Day In The Mid-60s, Saturday May Bring Snow, Low Of 18

After another Spring-like day in the mid-60s, Saturday is predicted to bring snow and temps in the teens.

The forecast calls for snow showers starting early Saturday.

After the precipitation moves out, the mercury is set to go down to as low as 18.

Here is the latest forecast:

Today South wind around 5 mph. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.South wind around 5 mph.

Tonight Rain showers before 4am, then snow showers. Low around 26. Blustery, with a light and variable wind becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 8am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a steady temperature around 29. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 18. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 52. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.