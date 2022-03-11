 Friday, March 11, 2022 56.0°F   overcast with haze   Overcast with Haze

After Another "Spring" Day In The Mid-60s, Saturday May Bring Snow, Low Of 18

Friday, March 11, 2022

After another Spring-like day in the mid-60s, Saturday is predicted to bring snow and temps in the teens.

The forecast calls for snow showers starting early Saturday.

After the precipitation moves out, the mercury is set to go down to as low as 18.

Here is the latest forecast:

Today
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.
South wind around 5 mph.
Tonight
Rain showers before 4am, then snow showers. Low around 26. Blustery, with a light and variable wind becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Saturday
A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 8am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a steady temperature around 29. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 18. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 52. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 31. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

 


Dr. Moses Benavides Joins The Medical Staff At Silverdale Detention Center

Sheriff's Deputy And Patrol Vehicle Struck By Intoxicated Driver Early Friday Morning

Tennessee Senators Vote Against $1.5 Trillion Spending Measure; Fleischmann Votes In Support


The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and QCHC, the contract medical provider at the Silverdale Detention Center, announced the appointment of Dr. Moses Benaiah Benavides, a renowned family and ... (click for more)

A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was in his patrol vehicle near the 5470 block of Hixson Pike when it was struck at speed by an intoxicated driver e arly Friday at approximately 12:30 ... (click for more)

Tennessee Senators Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn voted against a $1.5 trillion spending bill that passed late Thursday. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann was in support. Senator Hagerty said, ... (click for more)



Dr. Moses Benavides Joins The Medical Staff At Silverdale Detention Center

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and QCHC, the contract medical provider at the Silverdale Detention Center, announced the appointment of Dr. Moses Benaiah Benavides, a renowned family and emergency medicine physician to the staff of medical professionals at the Silverdale Detention Center. The HCSO also announced the opening of its new state-of-the-art medical unit at the Silverdale ... (click for more)

Sheriff's Deputy And Patrol Vehicle Struck By Intoxicated Driver Early Friday Morning

A Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputy was in his patrol vehicle near the 5470 block of Hixson Pike when it was struck at speed by an intoxicated driver e arly Friday at approximately 12:30 a.m . Emergency Services, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and HCSO Traffic Units responded to the scene. The driver of the offending vehicle was arrested for DUI by Tennessee State Troopers. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Happy 100th Birthday, Luther

Happy 100th Birthday, Luther. "Don't forget him. Just don't forget him," Luther's wife Mary (March 28, 1936-June 3, 2021) said to me, just moments after Luther's funeral as she accepted condolences from family and friends on that sad day in October 2014. Luther, "the man with sunshine in his voice," was born on March 9, 1922 and died on Oct. 20, 2014 ( read Luther's obituary ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Dark Horse

There can be little doubt that in a race still too early to call, County Commission Chair Sabrena Smedley is the dark horse to become the first female to be the next County Mayor. Her Republican opponents in the May 3 primary are formidable indeed, but neither Weston Wamp nor Matt Hullender can match Sabrena's hands-on knowledge of Hamilton County government. She's been a commissioner ... (click for more)

Sports

"Just Shoot It, Bro" - David Jean-Baptiste And The Mocs Ready For March Madness

David Jean-Baptiste may be the most popular basketball player in America right now. His million-dollar smile has graced every media platform known to the college basketball world, and his miracle shot to win the SoCon title has replayed thousands of times in the days that have followed. Chattanooga's 6'1" guard with an iconic jumpshot (and a sense of the moment) has been a Moc for ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Take Their Best Swings In 7-Homer Game

Tennessee's baseball team matched a program record by bashing seven home runs in a single game Wednesday night against James Madison. Leadoff hitter Jared Dickey hammering the first pitch he saw over the bullpen beyond the right-field fence at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. He hit another for good measure later in the game. Five of his teammates joined him in the powerful display ... (click for more)


