Police Blotter: Woman At EZ-Pawn Says Man Touched Her; Brothers Argue Over Card Game

A woman told police that while she was waiting in line at EZ- Pawn, 5712 Lee Hwy., she felt that an unknown black male touched her rear. She said she turned around and asked the man, "Did you just touch my butt?'' She said the man did not acknowledge her and left the store. She said that there were no witnesses to this and she did not know who the man was. She said she just wanted to report it in case anything happens. She said the man was wearing a red jacket.

* * *

An employee at the City Cafe Diner, 7641 Lee Hwy., told police that a white male was inside being rude and loud. He said he wanted the man out of the building. Officers escorted the man out of the store.

* * *

Employees at the Family Dollar, 511 Market St., told police that a black male took several items from the store and also opened items while in the store. Employees were able to snap a photo of the man. The man had left before police arrived.

* * *

While an officer was typing reports on Northpoint Boulevard, a man approached him and asked if the officer could take him to the Speedway off Highway 58. The officer took the man to the Speedway off Highway 58.

* * *

A woman on West Bell Avenue told police she parked her vehicle on the side of the street at

approximately 7:30 p.m. the day before. She said she went to leave at approximately 10 p.m. and noticed her front passenger side mirror had been busted out. She did say her purse was in her vehicle. Her purse and the other items were stolen from her vehicle.

* * *

A man on Dorris Street told police that an unknown person has been contacting him through Skype and he wants them to leave him alone. The man said he does not want to press charges or go further with an investigation. He asked police for their opinion on how he should handle this situation and they suggested he should block the people that were contacting him and

discontinue any and all conversations with them.

* * *

A man on Pawnee Trail told police he started his car up to warm it up and left it running outside while he retrieved his coffee at 6 a.m. Shortly after, he said a skinny black male (or three) entered the vehicle and drove away towards Shallowford Road. The keys are in the vehicle (only one set) and vehicle information is a 2014 white Ford Focus with TN tag. The man said he wants to press charges. The vehicle was documented as stolen under NCIC.

* * *

A man on Asbury Drive told police his vehicle had been stolen. He said he went outside and started his 2004 Volvo XC90 and put some of his work belongings in it. He said he then went back into the house to get his daughters and take them to school. He said he heard his neighbor yelling at a young black male who was attempting to get into his Volvo. He said the neighbor said she saw the man, who was wearing a mask, but looked startled. He said the man left with his vehicle and then the vehicle owner contacted police. Police entered the vehicle into NCIC. Inside the vehicle were three laptops, but the man said he did not have serial numbers for them.

* * *

A suspicious vehicle was reported outside a business at 1400 East 40th St. Police found an abandoned truck that was parked on the side of the road, and noticed the driver's side window busted out. Police ran the VIN #, which came back stolen out of East Ridge. ERPD was notified and removed the vehicle out of NCIC. The owner was notified and responded to the scene. Police released the vehicle to him.

* * *



An anonymous caller told police that a white Chevy Impala was parked on West Henderson Drive. Police found the vehicle to be unoccupied. The vehicle had damage to the front and the front driver's side tire was flat, but still on the vehicle. Police placed an unattended sticker on the vehicle.

* * *



A woman on Wilcox Boulevard told police that sometime during the night her mailbox was

knocked over. She said that this is the fourth time this has occurred in the last five years. The woman has nothing to go on, other than the fact she believes a car could have hit it. The estimated value to replace the mailbox is around $200.

* * *

A disorder was reported at a residence on Hickory Valley Road. A man told police that he and his brother were getting into an argument over card games. The brother was already getting his stuff together to leave and said he wanted no problems. He left the scene with no issues.