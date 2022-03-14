Todd Noblitt, Of Chickamauga, Making Race For Georgia State Representative District 2

Todd Noblitt, a Chickamauga, Ga., resident who said he has "conservative moral and fiscal values," has qualified as a Republican candidate for Georgia State Representative District 2.

He is a lifelong resident of Northwest Georgia and has been an insurance agent in Fort Oglethorpe since establishing Noblitt, Goss & Associates Insurance Services in 2004.

Mr. Noblitt and his wife Cheri have a blended family with two daughters and two sons. They have four grandchildren.

The Noblitts are members of Immanuel Baptist Church in Rossville.

Mr. Noblitt graduated with the last class of Rossville High School and went on to earn an associates degree in General Studies from Dalton College, before completing his Bachelors Degree in Ministry Studies at Shorter College.

He has been president of the Chattanooga Valley Firemen’s Club, Awana Commander at Oakwood Baptist Church, chairman of the Mission Committee at Chattanooga Valley Baptist Church and coach of several recreational baseball, basketball and football teams.

Most recently, he has served as chairman of the Walker County Republican Party, and a member of the 14th District Republican Party Committee, as well as the State Committee of the Georgia Republican Party.

Mr. Noblitt said, "Georgia does not have term limits for state legislators. It is the voter’s responsibility and duty as a citizen to limit terms by exercising their right to vote. Ronald Reagan once said, 'Professional politicians like to talk about the value of experience in government. Nuts! The only experience you gain in politics is how to be political.'

"The current incumbent representative has served since 2014. I believe that rotation in office will help prevent corruption, cronyism and stagnation which will improve the representation of the citizenry and protect their freedoms.

"I am against abortion and support the Biblical model of family. I am a strong supporter of the 2nd Amendment and will fight anti-gun legislation such as “Red Flag Laws”. I look forward to celebrating the passage of Constitutional Carry in Georgia. I will support our constitutional rights as citizens of the United States of America living in the great state of Georgia including our right to voting integrity.

"The past few years have been devastating for our families and friends. The Federal Government’s intent to suppress states rights has become increasingly alarming. I will fight for States Rights to loudly confirm that Georgians will not tolerate Federal rule such as the proposed HB1.

"Infrastructure funding comes from multiple taxpayer-funded sources, and our government departments work together to ensure that our highways, bridges and other essential infrastructure are in good repair. This important work must continue and I will work to improve how our tax dollars are spent.

"Our government spending directly impacts our personal wealth. I will lead by working to implement a state process improvement program that can reduce government spending resulting in more money in the pockets of Georgians."