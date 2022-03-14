CHATTANOOGA MOCS A #13 SEED. WILL PLAY #4 SEED ILLINOIS IN PITTSBURGH
House Agrees To Senate Version Of Kelsey Bill To Allow First Responders To Live Where They Choose

Monday, March 14, 2022

The Tennessee State House of Representatives voted to agree to the Senate version of Senate Bill 29, which would allow first responders to live where they choose. The measure, sponsored by State Senator Brian Kelsey (R-Germantown) and Majority Caucus Chairman Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby), would ban residency requirements for police officers, firefighters, and emergency medical services workers statewide excluding Hamilton County.

 

Senator Kelsey won approval of the bill last March in the Tennessee Senate.

The House subsequently passed a version of the bill that applied only to Memphis. Today, the House joined the Senate in passing the version of the bill that applies statewide.

 

“With this law, I believe Memphis could quickly hire a hundred new police officers,” said Senator Kelsey.  The Memphis Police Department is over 500 officers short of the staffing goal set by the Memphis City Council.

Senator Kelsey, who first introduced legislation on this matter in 2008, continued “This bill will support our police, fire officers, and emergency medical service workers who keep us safe by allowing them to live where they choose. This solution will increase public safety and help us fight our rising crime rates.”

In 2021, the city of Memphis recorded a record-breaking 346 homicides. At least 31 of these victims were under 18, with homicide claiming more lives of children in Shelby County than the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The bill is co-sponsored by Shelby County legislators Senator Paul Rose (R-Covington), Representatives John Gillespie (R- Memphis), Tom Leatherwood (R-Arlington), Mark White (R-Memphis), and Kevin Vaughan (R-Collierville), as well as Senator Janice Bowling (R- Tullahoma),  Representatives Mike Sparks (R-Smyrna), Dave Wright (R-Corryton), Ron Gant (R-Piperton), William Lamberth (R-Portland), Michael Curcio (R-Dickson), Johnny Garrett (R-Goodlettsville), Rick Eldridge (R-Morristown), Jay Reedy (R-Erin), Greg Vital (R-Harrison), and Debra Moody (R- Covington).

The measure has also received broad support from community leaders throughout Shelby County.

"Loosening the residency requirement for local law enforcement and other first responders is a key part of the new five-year Safe Community Action Plan,” said Bill Gibbons, president of the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission. “The severe shortage of police officers must receive priority. The General Assembly's action will provide an important tool in recruitment and retention efforts,"

“Eliminating residency requirements provides public safety agencies with an opportunity to consider a broader selection of candidates who have a desire to serve the citizens of Memphis and Shelby County,” said Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner. “This public safety-focused measure supports the interest of law enforcement and fire services leaders from across the state in providing safe communities for all Tennesseans.”

“This law will help us keep our citizens safe by allowing us to hire an untapped group of the best and brightest candidates from across the entire region,” said Thomas Malone, president of the Memphis Fire Fighters Association. “Potential fire fighters won’t need to weigh their desire to protect the public against forcing their family to uproot and move due to an antiquated residency requirement.”

“When it comes to protecting the safety and well-being of the public, no stone can be left unturned. Citizens want and deserve the best services possible,” said Essica Cage, president of the Memphis Police Association. “This law is an essential step in leveling the playing field and allowing us to be more competitive in recruiting, hiring and retaining police officers from a larger geographic area. Simply put, the lifting of residency requirements will translate into more boots on the ground to help curb rising violent crime rates and keep citizens safer.”

Next, the bill will go to the desk of Governor Bill Lee, who is expected to sign it into law in the coming days.


March 15, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

March 14, 2022

John Shearer: Remembering Great Riverside High Basketball Teams, Part 1

March 14, 2022

Fire Destroys Auto/Garage Business Monday Evening; Owner And His Brother Are Injured


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

This month marks the 50th anniversary of the 1972 state championship won by the boys' basketball team at Riverside High School, the former school located on 3rd Street where the Chattanooga School

An auto/garage business was destroyed by fire Monday evening in Dallas Bay. An auto mechanic called 911 reporting a garage fire at his business. At 7:55 p.m., Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department



Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALMAND, JEFFREY LYNN 402 LOOKOUT CIRCLE TRENTON, 30752 Age at Arrest: 61 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE ARELLANO, JORGE ISABEL 4302 WOODLAND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37363 Age at Arrest: 40 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ASSAULT

John Shearer: Remembering Great Riverside High Basketball Teams, Part 1

This month marks the 50th anniversary of the 1972 state championship won by the boys' basketball team at Riverside High School, the former school located on 3rd Street where the Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences now is. On March 18 of that year, with Anthony "Woosie" Roberts scoring 24 points, the Trojans beat a familiar foe – rival Howard High – in the finals by

Kudos To Baylor Tennis Student-Athletes For Their Siskin Fundraiser

I'm writing to express my appreciation to the members of the Baylor Tennis Team. This weekend they hosted a fundraiser for Siskin Children's Institute. These promising young men and women skipped a Saturday morning of sleeping in and/or playing in the snow, and instead volunteered their free time to instruct a charity tennis clinic for members of the Chattanooga community. One hundred

Roy Exum: Yes, Blame High Gas Prices On Biden

The liberal headline read "Don't Blame Gas Prices on Joe Biden And Democratic Energy Policy" but in the words of experts, that's hardly the truth. Greg Sindelar is the CEO of the Texas Public Policy Foundation and he doesn't blink when he says emphatically, "Biden can only blame himself." Sindelar claims gasoline was selling for around $2.20 per gallon when Biden was elected and

Randy Smith: Vols And Mocs Better Than Their Seed Indicates

Things are a lot different in 2022 as the Tennessee Volunteers head to the NCAA Tournament. For the first time since 1979, the Vols are going into March Madness after a win. That win was an impressive 65-50 victory over Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament finals. Tennessee never trailed in the game and jumped out to a 14-0 lead over the red hot Aggies. It was a complete victory

Mocs Are #13 Seed; To Play Illinois In Pittsburgh

The Chattanooga Mocs are playing fourth-seeded Illinois in the NCAA Tournament as a 13 seed. They and their faithful supporters packed one side of the Roundhouse on Selection Sunday to watch CBS's national broadcast. The McKenzie Arena crowd was briefly shown a few times during the broadcast. "Let me be clear, the Chattanooga Mocs are going to the Sweet 16," The Athletic's Seth


