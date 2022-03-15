CHATTANOOGA MOCS A #13 SEED. WILL PLAY #4 SEED ILLINOIS IN PITTSBURGH
County Commissioner Greg Martin Will Seek Vacant House District 26 Seat

Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Greg Martin
Greg Martin

County Commissioner Greg Martin announced on Tuesday that he will seek the open House District 26 seat.

He said, "For the last decade, it has been my privilege to serve in public office.  It is an honor to serve and be a leader in the community where my childhood dreams and passions were formed and molded.

"In 2012, I began serving on the Hamilton County School Board.  I served on the school board until 2016, when I was elected to Hamilton County Board of Commissioners, a position where I currently serve.

"There is an open seat for the Tennessee House of Representatives, District 26.  Today, I’m announcing I’m a candidate to run for election in the Republican primary to represent my friends, neighbors and community in our State Capital.  Over the past 10 years of public service, I’ve learned many things which will help me represent the voters of House District 26, such as balancing a budget, making hard decisions about competing priorities and working towards one goal – what is best for the people I represent.  There is no higher calling than to represent and serve the public.  The voters who have elected me three times know they can trust me to vote our conservative values.

"If I am appointed by the County Commission to be the interim state representative on March 30, I will resign from the County Commission after I am sworn in.  I will not serve as both a county commissioner and state representative.

"As my campaign begins to take root over the next few weeks, I will be working to build my campaign team for this seat.  Two very well-known community leaders have agreed to anchor my campaign, Tony Sanders will serve as campaign manager and Fred Decosimo will be my campaign treasurer. 

"I look forward to meeting with you in the coming weeks and months to hear what you believe we need to be doing in Nashville to make our lives better.  There are many challenges facing our state and I promise I will do my very best to represent the values of the folks of House District 26 and the Great State of Tennessee."

The seat came open when former Rep. Robin Smith resigned after being charged with a federal felony.


DA Pinkston Asks For Investigation Of Collegedale Police Department Traffic Stop

Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston is asking the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a traffic stop by the Collegedale Police Department that occurred on March 10. The driver was charged with speeding, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. No additional information on this incident will be forthcoming until the investigation has been completed. (click for more)

Police Blotter: Thief Takes Multiple Bottles Of Mucinex; Man Spits On Woman And Yells At Her

An employee told police that a black male came into Walgreens, 2104 McCallie Ave., at approximately 5:53 p.m. She said he entered the store with a bag that he then filled with 15-20 bottles of Mucinex valued at approximately $300. The man then left the store and was no longer on scene at the time of police arrival. * * * A woman on East Brainerd Road told police that her husband ... (click for more)

Kudos To Baylor Tennis Student-Athletes For Their Siskin Fundraiser

I'm writing to express my appreciation to the members of the Baylor Tennis Team. This weekend they hosted a fundraiser for Siskin Children's Institute. These promising young men and women skipped a Saturday morning of sleeping in and/or playing in the snow, and instead volunteered their free time to instruct a charity tennis clinic for members of the Chattanooga community. One hundred ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: County Needs Leaders

With the prospect there could be more new faces than familiar ones in Hamilton County government after the 2022 election, veteran politician Joe Graham said on Monday that leadership will be at a premium in this election cycle. “I can’t remember a county election where there have been as many candidates and, while that’s a positive thing, good leadership is crucial.” Graham, ... (click for more)

Sports

Randy Smith: Vols And Mocs Better Than Their Seed Indicates

Things are a lot different in 2022 as the Tennessee Volunteers head to the NCAA Tournament. For the first time since 1979, the Vols are going into March Madness after a win. That win was an impressive 65-50 victory over Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament finals. Tennessee never trailed in the game and jumped out to a 14-0 lead over the red hot Aggies. It was a complete victory ... (click for more)

Mocs Are #13 Seed; To Play Illinois In Pittsburgh

The Chattanooga Mocs are playing fourth-seeded Illinois in the NCAA Tournament as a 13 seed. They and their faithful supporters packed one side of the Roundhouse on Selection Sunday to watch CBS's national broadcast. The McKenzie Arena crowd was briefly shown a few times during the broadcast. "Let me be clear, the Chattanooga Mocs are going to the Sweet 16," The Athletic's Seth ... (click for more)


