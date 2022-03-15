County Commissioner Greg Martin Will Seek Vacant House District 26 Seat

County Commissioner Greg Martin announced on Tuesday that he will seek the open House District 26 seat.

He said, "For the last decade, it has been my privilege to serve in public office. It is an honor to serve and be a leader in the community where my childhood dreams and passions were formed and molded.

"In 2012, I began serving on the Hamilton County School Board. I served on the school board until 2016, when I was elected to Hamilton County Board of Commissioners, a position where I currently serve.

"There is an open seat for the Tennessee House of Representatives, District 26. Today, I’m announcing I’m a candidate to run for election in the Republican primary to represent my friends, neighbors and community in our State Capital. Over the past 10 years of public service, I’ve learned many things which will help me represent the voters of House District 26, such as balancing a budget, making hard decisions about competing priorities and working towards one goal – what is best for the people I represent. There is no higher calling than to represent and serve the public. The voters who have elected me three times know they can trust me to vote our conservative values.

"If I am appointed by the County Commission to be the interim state representative on March 30, I will resign from the County Commission after I am sworn in. I will not serve as both a county commissioner and state representative.

"As my campaign begins to take root over the next few weeks, I will be working to build my campaign team for this seat. Two very well-known community leaders have agreed to anchor my campaign, Tony Sanders will serve as campaign manager and Fred Decosimo will be my campaign treasurer.

"I look forward to meeting with you in the coming weeks and months to hear what you believe we need to be doing in Nashville to make our lives better. There are many challenges facing our state and I promise I will do my very best to represent the values of the folks of House District 26 and the Great State of Tennessee."

The seat came open when former Rep. Robin Smith resigned after being charged with a federal felony.