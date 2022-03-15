Nashville Prosecutor Who Dismissed High-Profile Soddy Daisy Case Is Leaving Her Post; Attorney Says Man She Accused Has Alibi

The special prosecutor from Nashville who quickly dismissed a high-profile shooting case in Soddy Daisy is leaving her post there.

Sources said Tammy Meade will be exiting the office of District Attorney Glenn Funk, and the still-open case will fall to another prosecutor.

The case brought attention when District Attorney Neal Pinkston asked the TBI to investigate the actions of his election foe, Coty Wamp, in the case.

The TBI said the probe on whether Ms. Wamp was involved with witness tampering is still an open matter - despite the decision of prosecutor Meade. The Nashville assistant DA said police had arrested the wrong culprit - and that the shooter was Hugo Garcia Robles and not Hugo Garcia Padilla. She had charges dropped against Padilla.

Ms. Wamp said she got involved after getting a call from Jeff Cannon, who maintained that victims in the case were insisting that the perpetrator was Robles, not Padilla.

Prosecutor Meade said she asked for the dismissal after discussing the case extensively with the TBI. She apparently did not discuss the matter with the Soddy Daisy Police, who made the arrest of Padilla based on victim statements.

Meanwhile, the attorney for Robles said he was advised by a caller that Robles has an alibi and could not have been at the scene of the shooting.

Attorney Jay Morgan said he had represented Robles previously in court. He said he had not spoken to him about the Soddy Daisy shooting, saying Robles does not speak English.

He said Robles has no need for an attorney at this point since he has not been charged.

At the hearing in which prosecutor Meade recommended dismissal of two counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment against Padilla, it was stated that warrants would be taken out against Robles. Soddy Daisy Judge Marty Lasley said he still wanted to review the matter before issuing those, but he expected to do soon.

However, the judge said he was later told by prosecutor Meade that she would go to the Grand Jury against Robles. That apparently has not happened.

Prosecutor Roger Moore of the Nashville DA's Office is expected to take over handling of the case.