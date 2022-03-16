Coty Wamp Tells NAACP: "Contact Me After The Primary"

The president of the Chattanooga Branch of the NAACP said when she tried to find a date that all three district attorney candidates could debate, Coty Wamp told her "I could contact her after the primary."

Ann Jones Pierre said the debate was planned Tuesday and Republican Neal Pinkston and Democrat John Brooks accepted. She said she was informed by Ms. Wamp that she was already committed to speak to the Tennessee Valley Republican Women that night.

Ms. Pierre said she then called Ms. Wamp to try to find a night that would work for all three. She said, "I wanted to give as much information as I could to the people about what the DA does and what each one plans to do in the office."

The NAACP leader said Ms. Wamp "was short with me. She cut me off at the pass. She said I could contact her after the primary. She was very adamant about it."

Ms. Pierre said, "I was sorry that she was not going to participate, but that was her choice."

The NAACP at that point sent out a flier with photos of Mr. Pinkston and Mr. Brooks. It said, "Neal Pinkston and John Allen Brooks will be with us, Coty Wamp declined the invitation."

Ms. Wamp said, "Unfortunately, I had another speaking engagement with the Tennessee Valley Republican Women that has been planned since December. The NAACP didn’t let candidates know about this forum until last Tuesday (six days ago). I let them know I had a conflict and asked to be invited to another one.







"We also have a debate at the end of the month on the 29th (just Republicans) and then another with all three of us on April 4th."