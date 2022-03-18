Police Blotter: Strange Man In Back Yard Of Bailey Avenue Home; Dumpster Diver Is Warrant Free

Police were dispatched to Bailey Avenue where a man said there was a male walking around in his backyard. He went out and confronted the man, and he began running away. The man just wanted a report for this.

* * *

A woman at Walmart at 490 Greenway View Dr. told police she had been in a disorder with her boyfriend. The woman said the boyfriend wanted her to go with him but she didn’t want to. She asked police to walk her to her vehicle so she could leave, which police did.

* * *

A woman on Timber Knoll Drive told police someone stole a package from her front door. After reviewing her Ring video footage, she observed a Door Dash delivery driver steal her package. She said she has seen the delivery driver before but does not know who he is. She was able to show the officer video of the incident. She didn’t know what the package was but she believes it was her medicine from the VA. The officer told her to try to identify what the contents of the package were and notify police once she has knowledge of what it was. She just wants her package back but she would prosecute.

* * *

A man on Rogers Road told police he and a woman were in a verbal argument and he wanted to know if she would leave. Police spoke with the woman who said that she pays bills and that she did not wish to leave the residence at this time. The man said both of them had been drinking and they would just chill out away from each other for a bit and make up later.

* * *

Police saw a man rummaging through a dumpster on McCallie Avenue. Police checked him for warrants with no returns. He left the area while police remained on scene.