March 21, 2022
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's 2020 Crime in Tennessee report, there has been a 37% increase in murders throughout the state compared to 2019. The news is better for the ...
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s 2020 Crime in Tennessee report, there has been a 37% increase in murders throughout the state compared to 2019. The news is better for the citizens of Chattanooga, who saw a 3% reduction in criminal homicides from 2020 to 2021.
“It’s a small reduction, but it is trending in the right direction” said Hamilton County District ... (click for more)
First of all, thank you, Lamont Paris, for recruiting such a fine group of young men. You are truly a master at bringing together - and bringing out - the best.
And to the team...your effort, determination, sportsmanship, and encouragement of each other in both good times and bad were a joy to watch. We are proud to support this incredible team.
As always... GO MOCS!
Robbie ... (click for more)
Victor Davis Hanson is a expert in ancient wars, so his view of the Ukraine tragedy gives us another view of the Russian invasion that I don't understand. It is with delight I share it:
* * *
TEN REALITIES OF UKRAINE
By Victor Davis Hanson
ONE -- Reassuring an enemy what one will not do ensures that the enemy will do just that and more. Unpredictability and occasional ... (click for more)
The image of Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard cradling Kennedy Chandler in his arms and consoling Tennessee’s point guard was captured on video Saturday, following the Wolverines’ 76-68 NCAA tournament victory over the Vols.
Several social media posters urged viewers to post the sweet moment with the same frequency as the video of Howard taking a swipe at a Wisconsin ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Mocs’ softball team wrapped up its Chatty’s Patty’s tournament on Sunday afternoon with a 4-3 win over the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Frost Stadium.
Chattanooga improved to 16-13, while Southeastern Louisiana fell to 18-9.
The Mocs play a midweek on Wednesday at Lipscomb before returning to Frost Stadium this weekend vs. Furman for the first weekend ... (click for more)