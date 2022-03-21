 Monday, March 21, 2022 73.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Red Bank Woman Charged With Stabbing Her Boyfriend

Monday, March 21, 2022

A Red Bank woman is facing an attempted first-degree murder charge.

Last Tuesday, Red Bank Police responded to a report of a stabbing on Hendricks Boulevard. When police arrived, they found a man standing outside of a residence who told police that he had been stabbed by his girlfriend, Ashley Necco Hester. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. 

Detectives with the Red Bank Police Department then were dispatched to the scene to investigate the stabbing incident.
The resulting investigation indicated that there had been an argument between the victim and his girlfriend.
 
Ms. Hester was subsequently arrested and has been charged with attempted first-degree murder. 

March 21, 2022

Woman, 63, Killed In Accident On Hixson Pike Saturday Evening

March 21, 2022

Man Arrested For Whipping Child With Belt

March 21, 2022

Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 16 More Cases


A woman, 63, was killed in an accident on Hixson Pike on Saturday evening. At approximately 7:01 p.m., the Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a traffic fatality in the 6600 ... (click for more)

James A. Thomas, 57, has been arrested on aggravated child abuse charges. Police spoke to the complainant, who said she took her son to stay with Thomas after school. The mother said that ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department on Monday reported 16 new positive COVID-19 cases, up from four on Friday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,795. There were no ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Woman, 63, Killed In Accident On Hixson Pike Saturday Evening

A woman, 63, was killed in an accident on Hixson Pike on Saturday evening. At approximately 7:01 p.m., the Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a traffic fatality in the 6600 block of Hixson Pike. A Hyundai was stopped at the intersection of East Boy Scout Rd and Hixson Pike. A Dodge was traveling south in the 6600 block of Hixson Pike. The Hyundai attempted ... (click for more)

Man Arrested For Whipping Child With Belt

James A. Thomas, 57, has been arrested on aggravated child abuse charges. Police spoke to the complainant, who said she took her son to stay with Thomas after school. The mother said that after the child came home, he complained of soreness. She said he had bruises to his torso, arms, and thighs. The child said he got in trouble at school, and that Thomas beat him with ... (click for more)

Opinion

Proud To Support The Mocs

First of all, thank you, Lamont Paris, for recruiting such a fine group of young men. You are truly a master at bringing together - and bringing out - the best. And to the team...your effort, determination, sportsmanship, and encouragement of each other in both good times and bad were a joy to watch. We are proud to support this incredible team. As always... GO MOCS! Robbie ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Hanson On Ukraine

Victor Davis Hanson is a expert in ancient wars, so his view of the Ukraine tragedy gives us another view of the Russian invasion that I don't understand. It is with delight I share it: * * * TEN REALITIES OF UKRAINE By Victor Davis Hanson ONE -- Reassuring an enemy what one will not do ensures that the enemy will do just that and more. Unpredictability and occasional ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: After Vol Loss At March Madness, Here's Some Great Tennessee Football News

For the Tennessee fans still lamenting the basketball team’s exit from the NCAA tournament, Nico Iamaleava came to the rescue on Monday. The quarterback from southern California announced his commitment to Tennessee, giving the Vols their first five-star QB in 20 years. His announcement created quite a buzz and the timing was one day before the start of spring practice. ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Sweet 16 Now Wide Open

Among the "Sweet 16 " teams remaining in the NCAA Tournament, there is no clear cut favorite. I know that three of the original top seeds are still in it but not a single one of them has been dominant so far. Of the five SEC teams that made the Big Dance, only Arkansas is left. The other four all choked literally in losing on the tournament's opening weekend. The biggest ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors