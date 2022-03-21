Red Bank Woman Charged With Stabbing Her Boyfriend

A Red Bank woman is facing an attempted first-degree murder charge.

Last Tuesday, Red Bank Police responded to a report of a stabbing on Hendricks Boulevard. When police arrived, they found a man standing outside of a residence who told police that he had been stabbed by his girlfriend, Ashley Necco Hester. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The resulting investigation indicated that there had been an argument between the victim and his girlfriend.

Detectives with the Red Bank Police Department then were dispatched to the scene to investigate the stabbing incident.

Ms. Hester was subsequently arrested and has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.