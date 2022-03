Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BEAVER, KEITH LEE

920 FORREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency:

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BONK, KATY MICHELLE

155 FRANCIS STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BOSTON, RODNEISHA ELYSE

6306 WALDEN AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



BROWN, SANDY RENEE

1644 PARTRIDGE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSS OF METH FOR RESALE



CAPERTON, GEORGE

643 MAPLE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023924

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION



COLE, ROBERT MARLIN

410 CENTRAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT



DOBBINS, ETHAN COLE

29817 AL HWY 71 BRYANT, 35958

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER 1,000



ELLIS, KURT WESLEY

4163 COTTONPORT RD DECATUR, 37322

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



FRANCISCO, JAVIER JOSE

5332 OAKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE LL

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



GLOVER, DAVID LEBRON

418 N BROADWAY ST KNOXVILLE, 379177401

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)GROSS, MICHAEL RAY114 GOFFORD RD SATTLE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)HENDRICKS, RICKY LEE1061 EAST VIEW CIRCLE GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLETHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYJOHNSON, JASON RAYMOND1528 SOUTH MCDONALD RD MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1000MCCULLOUGH, JERRY CANTRELL3101 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000MINTON, BETTY J6608 HILLBROOK LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MORRISON, DYLAN JAMES86 HOOSTA LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)PARRISH, BRITTANY RENAE10730 CALLIE MARIE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALESHIPLEY, HUNTER KANE1010 HILLCREST ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency:TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALETHURMOND, JUSTIN TYLERHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSTOMAS-FRANCISCO, ROBERTO3217 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCHILD NEGLECTWELCHANCE, STACEY DANIELLE5432 WILLAGE GARDEN DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFAILURE TO APPEAR