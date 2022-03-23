 Wednesday, March 23, 2022 71.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Pinkston Says DA's Cold Case Unit Solves Double Homicide

Wednesday, March 23, 2022
James Joshua Martin
James Joshua Martin

The Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office Cold Case Unit (CCU) has solved a double homicide that occurred at 2106 E. 13th St. on Jan. 31, 2016, District Attorney General Neal Pinkston said.

 

He said developments within the last 30 days enabled them to present the case to the grand jury on Monday.

 

Their five-year-old was the only witness to the incident in East Chattanooga, calling police to say "my mama and daddy got shot."


DA Pinkston said, “Cold Case Unit Supervisor Mike Mathis and Lucas Fuller, CPD Detective assigned to CCU, presented the evidence to a grand jury and an indictment was issued for James Joshua Martin for the murders of George Dillard and Lakita Hicks,” adding that Martin is currently being held in a federal holding facility in Kentucky on federal firearms and drug charges. 

 

Toward the end of the news conference, Kurria Rogers, George Dillard’s mother, said she wanted to express her gratitude to the CCU. “First and foremost I know it takes a team to do anything like this, but I extend my greatest gratitude to Detective Lucas Fuller, he never let up,” said Ms.

Rogers. “There was days when he took on this case from the crime scene to the point where he wasn’t going home. At one point I think he had to take a leave of absence because he was giving my son’s case so much time, and he never let up. And he gave me justice.”

 

Detective Fuller is a Chattanooga Police officer assigned to the DA’s CCU. 

 

DA Pinkston said that with Monday’s indictment, the CCU has officially cleared 31 cold cases since it was created in late 2014, and of those, 20 have been cleared by arrest.

 

He said, “Having a dedicated team that includes investigators from both the Chattanooga Police Department and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s office has made a huge difference. The Cold Case Unit has done an outstanding job and succeeded in getting numerous dangerous people off our streets.”


March 23, 2022

A woman told police she was eating at the Waffle House at 2024 East 23rd St. with a black male, possibly named Anthony, and she believes he stole her Tracfone cell phone when she fell asleep

Circuit Court Judge Division II candidate Jim Exum announced Wednesday a proposal to hold several 'family first schedule' days for court hearings. The hearings would be scheduled from 7-9 a.m.

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.



Police Blotter: Sleeping Woman At Waffle House Has Phone Stolen; Man Jumps From His Girlfriend's Moving Car

A woman told police she was eating at the Waffle House at 2024 East 23rd St. with a black male, possibly named Anthony, and she believes he stole her Tracfone cell phone when she fell asleep at the restaurant table. An employee at the restaurant attempted to call her cell phone to see if anyone would answer, but no one answered when it was called. * * * Police received a call

Jim Exum Proposes 'Family First Schedule' For Hearings In Circuit Court

Circuit Court Judge Division II candidate Jim Exum announced Wednesday a proposal to hold several 'family first schedule' days for court hearings. The hearings would be scheduled from 7-9 a.m. before the beginning of the work or school day or from 4:30-6 p.m. after the end of the work day to allow those coming before the court to keep work schedules without fear of jeopardizing

Standing Up Against Transgender Athletes Is Standing Up For Women

The rights of transgenders has been a matter of much debate in recent months. Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas made waves when he became one of the first transgenders to participate in a National Collegiate Athletic Association swimming competition. Thomas, a fifth-year undergraduate student at the University of Pennsylvania, competed for the men's swim team for three years before

Roy Exum: Commissioner Martin Eager For Legislature Challenge

If all goes as planned, County Commissioner Greg Martin will be sent by his peers to Nashville next week to join the state legislature and he will fit in just perfectly. The 58-year-old realtor is excited and eager for the job and the only thing he doesn't like is how the job fell into his lap. Greg will likely be chosen by the other commissioners next Wednesday to replace Robin

Randy Smith: Can Johnny Come Marching Home?

The Chattanooga Mocs have a really tough chore ahead. They need to replace men's basketball coach Lamont Paris who was hired this week at South Carolina. That will be hard to do because in his five seasons as the Mocs' head coach, the team improved every year, capping his tenure here at 25-8 with a trip to the NCAA Tournament and a near win over Illinois in round one. We all knew

Mocs Lamont Paris Reportedly Hired To 5-Year Deal At South Carolina

UTC's Lamont Paris has been reportedly been hired to a five-year deal at South Carolina. Also in the running was Wake Forest assistant coach BJ McKie, a former star for the Gamecocks. South Carolina fired Frank Martin after the 18-13 Gamecocks did not make either the Big Dancor or the NIT. The 55-year-old coach had been at USC for 10 years. Paris, the former Wisconsin assistant,


