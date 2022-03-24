 Thursday, March 24, 2022 Weather

Erlanger CEO Will Jackson Is Among 4 Finalists For Florida Hospital Post

Thursday, March 24, 2022

Erlanger Health System CEO Will Jackson is among four finalists for a hospital post in Florida.

The South Broward Hospital District Board of Commissioners announced it has completed the first round of interviews for the new president and CEO who will succeed Aurelio M. Fernandez, III, when he retires this year.

During the week of March 14, the Board of Commissioners interviewed a group of diverse healthcare executives presented by the executive search firm Wittkieffer, who had been actively recruiting in the national marketplace.

The board will be inviting four of these candidates for an in-person interview in the coming weeks, and these interview notices will be publicly posted on mhs.net.

The candidates are:

  • Jonathan W.
    Curtright, Chief Executive Officer, University of Missouri Health Care
  • William L. Jackson, Jr., MD, President, Chief Executive Officer, Erlanger Health System
  • Edward Jimenez, Chief Executive Officer, University of Florida Health
  • K. Scott Wester, President, Chief Executive Officer, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center

Once all in-person interviews and any additional follow up with these candidates are completed, the Board of Commissioners will meet and make a decision regarding the selection of the next president and CEO with an announcement to follow.

Dr. Jackson most recently proposed that Erlanger move to a non-profit setup. The Legislature is now set to study that idea.


