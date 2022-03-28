Bradley County Inmate Attempts To Disarm Corrections Deputy While Awaiting Court Hearing

Bradley County Sheriff's Office Corrections Deputy Amber Owens was conducting her duties at the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office as a court officer on Thursday. While doing so, she was assigned to placing inmates in the holding cell between the jail and court room, while inmates awaited their court hearings.

At approximately 9:59 a.m., inmate Jacob Crouch assaulted Deputy Owens and attempted to disarm her firearm from her holster.

A struggle ensued and two inmates assisted Deputy Owens in attempts to mediate the situation. During the altercation, they fell onto the court room and several other deputies intervened to detain Mr. Crouch.

While assisting Deputy Owens and apprehending the inmate, BCSO Corrections Deputy Adam Beard was bitten on the hand. Deputy Beard had visible marks on his right hand that appeared to have broken the skin.

Due to the reasons above, Jacob Crouch is additionally being charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with no bond and assault on a law enforcement officer with a $100,000 appearance bond. Crouch will also be facing in-house disciplinary penalties. He will continue to be held at Bradley County Jail until his court hearing.