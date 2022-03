Marvene Noel, who was appointed by the City Council to serve through the election for District 8, has qualified to run in the election in August.

The seat was formerly held by Anthony Byrd. He stepped down after being appointed City Court clerk.

Marie Mott and Malarie B. Marsh have also qualified to be on the ballot.

Others picking up include D'Angelo Davis and Harold G. Burke.

The City Council decided earlier that their appointee was not bound to be a "caretaker," but was free to seek election.