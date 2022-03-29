Police Blotter: Thief Goes On $8,000 Spending Spree After Stealing Woman's Purse From Work; Homeless Man's Illness Cured When Ambulance Called

A woman told police that someone stole her wallet while she was at work at Erlanger Urology, 1755 Gunbarrel Road. She said she did not realize it until she got ready to leave work because her keys were with her wallet. She said the person spent a total of $8,000. The money was spent at Sam's Club in Chattanooga and online. Walden Security stated they would attempt to find any video to identity the suspect. The woman said she has already locked her cards so no more money can be spent.

A park supervisor for the city of Chattanooga told police that when his crew arrived this morning at Heritage Park, 1428 Jenkins Road, it was discovered that someone had cut the lock on the entry gate. Once inside, the park crew discovered that one park bench, two trash cans and a newly planted tree had been damaged. He said the vandal(s) also attempted to start a fire behind one of the buildings. The park is in the process of getting cameras installed. The supervisor is requesting extra police presence at night and during the early morning hours as this has been an ongoing issue.



A woman told police that she went for an interview in East Lake that morning and a white F-150 (TN tag) was following her. After she left the interview, she went to the Social Security building off Premier Drive and witnessed this same vehicle following her again. She said that a white male driver was operating the vehicle, but left prior to police arriving. She thought it was strange and wanted to have the incident documented. Police told her to update if any new info comes to light as well.

Police were called to the Truist Bank, at 11:10 a.m. and 12:05 p.m. on a burglar alarm. This location is formally known as Sun Trust Bank. Upon police arrival both times, police made contact with a man with CBRE, who was on site to do some work on the building. The man had the combination to the lock box to the building, which gave him access to the building. He cooperated fully with police.

A man told police he was at District 3 Hotel, 100 West 21st St., overnight and at 1:30 a.m. someone attempted to break into his Dodge Ram truck. He said the hotel video shows the suspect break out his window, and as he did a car pulled up and the suspect ran off. Per the desk clerk, the video was grainy enough that a suspect could not be identified. The man said it will cost around $300 to have the window replaced.

A man on North Moore Road told police he was trying to reunite with his ex-wife. He said that for some reason, his friend sent him photos of a rifle and a few guns, but didn't say anything about the weapons. The man then told police that he was feeling nervous and wanted police to call his uncle. Police contacted the uncle, who came over to be with the man.

An employee of Chattanooga Public Works told police he observed a homeless black male, 5'5", wearing red shorts and a black jacket, pulling a city of Chattanooga garbage can down the roadway heading east towards Central Avenue. Police canvassed the area, but the man had already left the area with the garbage can. The employee said he wanted to report the matter in case the man had taken someone's garbage can.

Police were called to the Mapco, 6200 Lee Hwy., to check on a suspicious person who was in a blue truck. Police identified the woman and she said she was just sleeping and did not need assistance.

A suspicious person was reported in Rivermont Park after dark. Police made contact with the man on the dock, where they observed him fishing. Police identified him and told him that people are not allowed in the park after dark. The man came back negative for warrants and wants. He gathered his belongings and left the scene.

A disorder was reported at Motel 6, 5505 Brainerd Road. Police spoke to the night shift manager, who said she needed a man and woman removed and trespassed from the property. Police contacted the couple and informed them that they needed to leave and were banned from the property. Police stayed on the scene until the couple left the area.

Police observed a vehicle (TN tag) parked at the fuel pumps of the Quick Stop at N. Holtzclaw Avenue/Wilson Street. Police observed that the vehicle was unoccupied. The vehicle contained miscellaneous items and all the doors were locked. Nothing criminal was located in the vehicle. The vehicle was registered to a man who lives on Sunflower Lane.

An employee of Walden Security called police due to two homeless people being under an awning at 832 Georgia Ave. where he was contracted to work. He called police when the two refused to leave. When police arrived, one person had already left and the other man was complaining about having to leave, due to the amount of rain. The security employee still said the man had to leave, despite the weather conditions. The man slowly gathered his things to depart, but then started to dry heave and complain of pain in his testicles when he saw the rain. Police called for an ambulance, but when the man heard this, he grabbed his things and walked away. Police canceled the ambulance.