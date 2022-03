Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, GENE HUBERT

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR



ARIAS, DAVID SALAZAR

236 COTTONWOOD ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30755

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (FOURTH OFFENSE)

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BARTOLON-LOPEZ, SANTIAGO JOAQUI

UNKNOWN CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



BAXTER, BRANDON TYLER

8820 MILLARD LEE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BAYNES, CARLOS DEMETRIUS

3101 ENGERT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BEAMON, TAWANNA DENICE

4911 ANGELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374102112

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BELL, MICHAEL TYRONE

2576 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BLUE, DESTINY BEONCE

1009 SHERIDAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BOSTON, DERRICK DEWON

873 N.

CHAMBERLAIN AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSIMPLE ASSAULTBRYSON, PATSY EARLEEN2782 OLD CHATTANOOGA RD ROCKY FACE, 307409581Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYBRYSON, RYAN ANDREW6341 FAIREST DR HARRISON, 373419202Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCDAILEY, TONY LUWEINE7140 BLOSSOM CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYVIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAWDAVE, MICHAEL DEWAYNE2109 COOLEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFLEMING, KHADIJAH DENISE2300 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)FORSTER, APRIL N11443 BACK VALLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IICONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IVPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALEPUBLIC INTOXICATIONGARDINO, CODY DUSTIN13742 BIRCHWOOD PIKE BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYHENDERSON, KAMIAH LECOLE SAMONE2551 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEHUGHLEY, JOHN AMOS1110 ARLINGTON AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONJOHNSON, JA NES A200 GILLESPIE TER CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTLAYNE, JASON DOUGLAS335 BLUFF RD WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONLEHMKUHLER, LAUREN B301 EMERALD POINTE LANE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000LOWERY, ANNA DEBORD129 BELREE ROAD WILDWOOD, 30757Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PHILLIPS, JESSICA RENEE10508 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONPOWELL, NATHAN WILLIAM1321 TERRY LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEREED, TOMMY ELISHANARD241 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101352Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASTOP SIGN VIOLATIONSALSMAN, JAZMYN RENEANONE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDISORDERLY CONDUCTSANTIAGO, CHRISTIAN JAMES7836 SAFARI DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESCOTT, FELICIA DIANE9227 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METH SPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEEVADING ARRESTREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATESPEEDINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESMITH, JOSHUA246 CLEO DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTSMITH, NATHAN HUNTER2601 OAK STREET SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWALKER, ALEAH DOMONIQUE861 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTWILLIAMS, DESIREE D404 TUNNEL BLVD APT 3 CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT UNDER $1000WILLIS, UNIQUE22 W 51ST ST CHATANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTZIRK, JOSE LUIS9121 HICKORY GROVE LN OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS