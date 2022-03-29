 Tuesday, March 29, 2022 63.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Greg Martin Has Raised $35,000 For House District 26 Race

Tuesday, March 29, 2022

County Commissioner Greg Martin announced he has raised over $35,000 in campaign contributions for the Tennessee House of Representatives District 26 race.

He has served as the District 3 County Commissioner since 2016 and served as its Hamilton County School Board representative prior to that.

Commissioner Martin stated, “I’m grateful for the support and contributions I have received since announcing for the State House. The encouragement from my family, friends and citizens in the community has been humbling.  I have served my home community for the last 10 years at the local level and I want to take my experience to Nashville and continue to serve the public.”

Tony Sanders of Five Strong Inc, Commissioner Martin’s campaign manager, said “Greg’s commitment to good government, balancing the budget and prioritizing the critical needs of the county have served him well in Hamilton County and easily makes him the most qualified person seeking the District 26 seat.”

Commissioner Martin and his wife, Sheila, a public school teacher, live in Hixson. 

The County Commission is set to make an appointment to the State House 26 seat on Wednesday morning to serve until the election.

 


March 29, 2022

Police Blotter: Thief Goes On $8,000 Spending Spree After Stealing Woman's Purse From Work; Homeless Man's Illness Cured When Ambulance Called

A woman told police that someone stole her wallet while she was at work at Erlanger Urology, 1755 Gunbarrel Road. She said she did not realize it until she got ready to leave work because her keys were with her wallet. She said the person spent a total of $8,000. The money was spent at Sam's Club in Chattanooga and online. Walden Security stated they would attempt to find any video ... (click for more)

TSA Discovers Loaded Firearms At All Major Tennessee Airports Last Week

In the span of a week (March 20-27), the Transportation Security Administration discovered eight firearms at security checkpoints in Tennessee, including at least one in every major airport in the state. Nashville International Airport (BNA) March 20; loaded M&P Bodyguard .380 caliber March 22; loaded Springfield .45 caliber March 22; loaded Glock 9mm March ... (click for more)

Chief Freeman Cooper Was A Great Man

When I became mayor in April 2005, Police Chief Steve Parks surprised us by choosing to retire. At that time, I had the advantage of having known much of the upper ranks of the department for many years. Accordingly, the selection of Freeman Cooper as the next chief was quick and easy. Freeman came with the support and recommendation of practically everyone that mattered - including ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Vols Buying Players?

This won’t make a bit of sense to you until you understand the NCAA has granted college athletes the authority to endorse commercial products. That’s right, a college athlete can use his or her “name, image and likeness” (NIL) to promote running shoes, hamburger chains, or other entities seeking a sponsor. Would you believe, in your wildest dreams, the University of Tennessee ... (click for more)

Leaders Emerging On Defensive Line As Vols Continue Spring Ball

As the Volunteers enter their second week of spring ball, student-athletes on the defensive line have made strides in their on-field progression and their leadership. Defensive line coach Rodney Garner , as well as redshirt-junior defensive lineman Elijah Simmons and junior defensive lineman/linebacker Tyler Baron talked with the media Monday afternoon following Tennessee's fourth ... (click for more)

UTC Women Have 3 Golfers In Top 20 At Chattanooga Classic

The Chattanooga Mocs women’s golf team boasts three in the top 20 heading to Tuesday’s final round of the Chattanooga Classic at Council Fire Golf Club. The ladies shot 307 on Monday for a 2-day total of 609. Dorota Zalewska paced the quartet with a 2-under par 70. It was a near flawless card with three birdies, 14 pars and a solitary bogey. Megan Docherty added a solid 1-over ... (click for more)


