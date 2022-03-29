Greg Martin Has Raised $35,000 For House District 26 Race

County Commissioner Greg Martin announced he has raised over $35,000 in campaign contributions for the Tennessee House of Representatives District 26 race.

He has served as the District 3 County Commissioner since 2016 and served as its Hamilton County School Board representative prior to that.

Commissioner Martin stated, “I’m grateful for the support and contributions I have received since announcing for the State House. The encouragement from my family, friends and citizens in the community has been humbling. I have served my home community for the last 10 years at the local level and I want to take my experience to Nashville and continue to serve the public.”

Tony Sanders of Five Strong Inc, Commissioner Martin’s campaign manager, said “Greg’s commitment to good government, balancing the budget and prioritizing the critical needs of the county have served him well in Hamilton County and easily makes him the most qualified person seeking the District 26 seat.”

Commissioner Martin and his wife, Sheila, a public school teacher, live in Hixson.

The County Commission is set to make an appointment to the State House 26 seat on Wednesday morning to serve until the election.