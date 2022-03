Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, GENE HUBERT

1910 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



AVERY, JADE S

180 WALLACE RD APT M18 NASHVILLE, 37013

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



BAILEY, EDGAR JR

222 SHAWNEE TRAILS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BARNETT, DONALD MILTON

599 BLAND RD ESTLE SPRINGS,

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



BLACKSTONE, PATRICK EDWARD

728 JEWEL STORE RD DRESDEN, 38325

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BOYCHUK, ROMAN FLETCHER

3369 COUNTRY LN GAINESVILLE, 305063702

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW



BURDETTE, ANDREW KEITH

1900 CONDRA SMITH RD.





WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESIMPLE POSSESSIONDAVENPORT, ZACALA MECOLE717 CECLIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DE LEON-AGUILAR, RUDY REYNALDO619 44TH ST WEST PALM BEACH, 33407Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDIGGS, DANIEL T18 HICKORY LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY GA)DISHONGH, EMILY ROSE4109 EAST RIDGEDRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTYRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVERETT, MADISON L210 CAROLE ST BOLIVAR, 38008Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: UTCVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFFLICK, FREDERICK ALAN920 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374052804Age at Arrest: 69 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORVIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTUREFRANKLIN, DAVID CORTEZ2117 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041458Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONYGOODWIN, EDGAR NMN200 HILLSIDE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONEVADING ARRESTTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEBURGLARYHARRIS, NATALIE R727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT UNDER $1,000HEFFNER, THOMAS JAMES1202 POPLAR ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHIGDON, ALISHA MAIRE309 WALMART DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYHUCKABEE, MATTHEW ALEXANDER1606 FIVE SPRINGS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREJACKSON, DESTINEE MARSHAYLA5224 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAIL TO YIELDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, EXPIREDJACKSON, MEGAN ASHLEY8516 HARTWELL LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDJOHNSON, KADARIUS DESHUN2710 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARFAILURE TO APPEARJUAREZ- BERNABE, JERRY3108 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSIMPLE POSSESSION (MARIJUANA)EVADINEPOSSESSION OF A HANDGUN WHILIE INTOXICATEDUNDERAGE COMSUMPTION 57-3-412JUMP, TREVAH VEE9204 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374052804Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTUREVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORKEITH, TIMOTHY LAVAUGHN902 PEPPERMILL ROAD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Game & Fish TWRAUNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)KELLEY, JEREMY LA JUAN1163 FAIRMOUNT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEKELLY, JOHNNY2200 DOOLITTLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062201Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORDOMESTIC ASSAULTVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONKENNETT, KAYLA204 ROSS ST. ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOM)AGGRAVATED ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFKING, BRANDON MONTRELL4002 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYLAWRENCE, LARRY MICHAEL713 DANBURY DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainDOMESTIC ASSAULTLAWRENCE, LARRY BERLE713 DANBURY DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 83 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTLEMING, CHAD EDWARDHOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTLOPEZ-SALES, SEE GIO1810B S HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTMCCLAIN, GEORGE DEONTA1416 WHEELER CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTMULDERINK, JOLENE JANICE4816 TOMHAWK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIANEUSOM, AUSTIN CURT6816 GYDA LN CHATTANOOGHA, 37421Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)OTTINGER, JEREMY LAMAR8736 BRAMLETT RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PETERSON, CARRIE ANN1305 GADD RD APPRT B HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO APPEARPETTERSON, DRAKE RYAN3905 KINGSBRIDGE RD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPOE, TAYLOR ABRAHAM REECE22 BARTON ST RINGGOLD, 307363022Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRIVERA SANTIAGO, MARY E4068 AUBURN HILLS DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTROBINSON, MITCHELL AUSTIN6120 VAN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFAILURE TO APPEARROGERS, SHANE EDWARD727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASCOTT, KEVIN LEWIS801 DIXIE LEE AVE MONTEAGLE, 37397Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)SHARP, BRADLEY D1208 GRAND CENTER RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULTVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERVIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULTSMITH, NATHAN HUNTER2061 OAK ST SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYSNOW, MICHAEL JAMES2707 CRESCENT CLUB DRIVE HIXSO, 37343Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SPENCER, SUSAN2709 CITICO AVE APT X6 CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SPIVEY, ANTWON DEWAYNE1402 SUNNYFIELD LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTSTARLING, KEVIN1102 THOMAS LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCESTOCKMAN, BROOKE ANN2 BRAGG CIR ROSSVILLE, 307414002Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $500FORGERYFORGERYFORGERYTAYLOR, DOMINIQUE SHANTE254 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101351Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSTHOMAS, DARYL CORLELL2209 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF MARIUJANATHOMPSON, ALEXUS NICOLE302 GILLESPIE RD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCETHORNTON, KIMBERLY L2706 COWART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER 1000UNDERWOOD, TREVINN EUGENE2209 E 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGVINSON, TERRANCE DEQUAN1223 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023802Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WHITFORD, NATHAN ALLEN226 VREELAND AVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)WINFREY, MILLARD1503 MCDONALD ROAD ROOM 118 EASTRIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)