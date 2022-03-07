Georgia State Senator Jeff Mullis Not Running For Another Term After 22 Years In Office

State Senator Jeff Mullis of Chickamauga said he will not seek another term after 22 years in the Legislature.

Monday was the opening day for candidates to qualify in Georgia.

Senator Mullins represents Georgia Senate District 53, which includes Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties and portions of Chattooga County.

He said, “Serving the hardworking people of Northwest Georgia for the previous 22 years in the state Senate has been one of the greatest privileges of my life. My goal has always been to represent my fellow Georgians in an effective way and I’m proud to say we have accomplished a multitude of great things together.

“During these 22 years, we have defended faith by passing the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, defended life by passing the Heartbeat Bill, protected the 2nd Amendment with Constitutional Carry and Campus Carry, cut taxes so that people keep more of what they earn, and seen Georgia solidify itself as the best state in the Country to do business.

“Specifically for the 53rd District, we have successfully brought home hundreds of millions of dollars in grants and direct investment in public infrastructure that helps our region thrive. While these are only a few of the accomplishments, they are some of the ones that make me the proudest.“As we are nearing the end of another legislative session.

“I have taken pause to appreciate what we have accomplished together and to consider my future. Recovering from Achilles tendon surgery, witnessing my children step into the next phases of their lives, and the many hours away from my dedicated wife and family this job requires has led me to this time reflection.

“We have fought the good fight for 22 years, but I have decided I will not be seeking re-election. I will be spending more time with family and friends and looking for ways to serve my community in other capacities. My love for the rolling hills of Northwest Georgia is as strong as ever, but I look forward to stepping into my next endeavor.“I truly feel as if I am saying goodbye to 190,000 friends across the 53rd District. I cannot thank you all enough for your support and prayers along the way. What an adventure it has been.”