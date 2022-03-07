David Jean-Baptiste Hits Last Second 3 From Near Half Court In OT To Send Mocs To Big Dance
Georgia State Senator Jeff Mullis Not Running For Another Term After 22 Years In Office

Monday, March 7, 2022
Senator Jeff Mullis
Senator Jeff Mullis

State Senator Jeff Mullis of Chickamauga said he will not seek another term after 22 years in the Legislature.

Monday was the opening day for candidates to qualify in Georgia.

Senator Mullins represents Georgia Senate District 53, which includes Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties and portions of Chattooga County.

He said, “Serving the hardworking people of Northwest Georgia for the previous 22 years in the state Senate has been one of the greatest privileges of my life. My goal has always been to represent my fellow Georgians in an effective way and I’m proud to say we have accomplished a multitude of great things together.

“During these 22 years, we have defended faith by passing the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, defended life by passing the Heartbeat Bill, protected the 2nd Amendment with Constitutional Carry and Campus Carry, cut taxes so that people keep more of what they earn, and seen Georgia solidify itself as the best state in the Country to do business.

“Specifically for the 53rd District, we have successfully brought home hundreds of millions of dollars in grants and direct investment in public infrastructure that helps our region thrive. While these are only a few of the accomplishments, they are some of the ones that make me the proudest.“As we are nearing the end of another legislative session.

“I have taken pause to appreciate what we have accomplished together and to consider my future. Recovering from Achilles tendon surgery, witnessing my children step into the next phases of their lives, and the many hours away from my dedicated wife and family this job requires has led me to this time reflection.

“We have fought the good fight for 22 years, but I have decided I will not be seeking re-election. I will be spending more time with family and friends and looking for ways to serve my community in other capacities. My love for the rolling hills of Northwest Georgia is as strong as ever, but I look forward to stepping into my next endeavor.“I truly feel as if I am saying goodbye to 190,000 friends across the 53rd District. I cannot thank you all enough for your support and prayers along the way. What an adventure it has been.”


March 8, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

March 7, 2022

State Rep. Greg Vital Passes 1st Bill

March 7, 2022

Collegedale Police Getting New Body And Car Cameras


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BOBBIN, COLETON MICHAEL ROBERT 5315 STATE LINE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga EVADING ... (click for more)

State Rep. Greg Vital , R-Harrison, has passed his first bill as a member of the Tennessee General Assembly. House Bill 1704 updates the conflict of interest provisions in the County Purchasing ... (click for more)

The Collegedale Police Department will be getting new, state of the art body and car cameras and police radios. At the commission meeting on Monday night, commissioners approved replacing old ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Opinion

Sen. Blackburn: Until He Prioritizes Energy Independence, Biden Is Putin’s Enabler

Since Moscow began its assault on Ukraine, Russian forces have killed thousands of civilians and destroyed homes, schools, broadcast towers, and even nuclear energy infrastructure. Despite acknowledging the rank illegality of Vladimir Putin’s most recent invasion of sovereign territory, the international community has been slow to hold Putin accountable due to a crippling dependence ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The People Are Angry

The story reads, “Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the U.S. is considering a ban on Russian oil imports in coordination with European and NATO allies amid bipartisan calls for a full embargo while Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine. “Speaking from the former Soviet republic of Moldova on CNN's "State of the Union," Blinken said the administration was ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Win! Amazing Buzzer-Beater Shot By David Jean-Baptiste Is ESPN Highlight; Tournament Title Sends Chattanooga To The Big Dance

The night of February 15, 2018 was another drab day in a season full of them for the first year coach Lamont Paris and the Chattanooga Mocs. The Furman Paladins waxed the visiting team 75-56, dropping the Mocs’ conference record to a dismal 3-12. Redshirt freshman David Jean-Baptiste went 0-3 from the field, had two turnovers, and committed four fouls. Four seasons later, ... (click for more)

Lee Women Receive At-Large Bid To NCAA Hoops Tournament

It is on to the NCAA D2 National Tournament for the 24-7 Lee University women's basketball team. After placing second in the Gulf South Conference Tournament this past weekend the Lady Flames received an at-large bid and will face Benedict College (23-7) out of Columbia, South Carolina. The Lady Tigers came from behind to defeat Savannah State (71-69) and claim the SIAC Championship ... (click for more)


