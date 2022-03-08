Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 22 More Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Tuesday reported 22 new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 37 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,360.

There were not more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Tuesday, for a total of 1,079.



The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 52 in Hamilton County, down from 57 on Monday. No more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 7 Hamilton County inpatients and nine patients are in ICU, down from 15 on Monday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 95,965, which is 99 percent. There are 316 active cases, compared to 366 on Monday.