Just When We Thought Spring Was Here - Snow, 20 Degree Temps In Weekend Forecast

Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Just when the daffodils bloomed and we thought Spring was here, snow and 20 degree temps are in the weekend forecast.

But before that, heavy rains are expected to continue and possibly cause localized flooding.

There is a flood warning issued for Lookout Creek.

Friday is predicted to be mostly sunny with a high almost reaching 70.

But by Saturday morning there is the possibility of snow along with plunging temperatures.

Here is the latest Chattanooga forecast:

Today
A slight chance of showers before 9am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9am and 11am.
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. North wind around 5 mph.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 62. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Calm wind.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Showers, mainly after 8pm. Low around 29. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Saturday
Snow showers, possibly mixed with rain, mainly between 7am and 8am. High near 36. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 20.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 54.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

