Chuck Fleischmann Endorses Matt Hullander For County Mayor

U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann has endorsed Matt Hullander for Hamilton County mayor.

Rep. Fleischmann said, “Matt Hullander is clearly the best choice to lead Hamilton County. In today’s political climate, it is rare to find a person with the character, business acumen, and devotion to Hamilton County which I see In Matt. Over the years I’ve watched Matt grow in his personal and professional life, expanding the Hullco business enterprise, and taking the Hullander name into new ventures for the benefit of our community. He holds the skills and temperament to succeed, and I believe he will lead our community in an exemplary form.

"Matt is exactly the leader we need to deliver for the people of Hamilton County, and I’m proud to endorse him for Hamilton County mayor.”

Mr. Hullander said, "I'm humbled and honored to earn the endorsement of Congressman Chuck Fleischmann. Chuck has been a dedicated servant to Hamilton County, rooted in our shared conservative principles, and when he speaks people listen. I look forward to working with Chuck on behalf of the people of Hamilton County.”