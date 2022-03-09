 Wednesday, March 9, 2022 55.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Chuck Fleischmann Endorses Matt Hullander For County Mayor

Wednesday, March 9, 2022
U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann has endorsed Matt Hullander for Hamilton County mayor.

Rep. Fleischmann said, “Matt Hullander is clearly the best choice to lead Hamilton County. In today’s political climate, it is rare to find a person with the character, business acumen, and devotion to Hamilton County which I see In Matt. Over the years I’ve watched Matt grow in his personal and professional life, expanding the Hullco business enterprise, and taking the Hullander name into new ventures for the benefit of our community. He holds the skills and temperament to succeed, and I believe he will lead our community in an exemplary form.

"Matt is exactly the leader we need to deliver for the people of Hamilton County, and I’m proud to endorse him for Hamilton County mayor.”

Mr. Hullander said, "I'm humbled and honored to earn the endorsement of Congressman Chuck Fleischmann. Chuck has been a dedicated servant to Hamilton County, rooted in our shared conservative principles, and when he speaks people listen. I look forward to working with Chuck on behalf of the people of Hamilton County.”


VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 3/9/22

State Democrats Rule Frequent Candidate Love Not Bona Fide; He Is Taken Off County Clerk Primary; City Council D8 Runoff Would Be Sept. 15

Cost Of New Camera System At The Silverdale Jail Is $6.3 Million


George Ryan Love, a frequent local candidate, has been ruled off the ballot for the county clerk election. Election Administrator Scott Allen said state Democrats had ruled him not a "bona ... (click for more)

Cost for a new camera and security system at the Silverdale Jail will be $6.3 million, County Commission members were told on Wednesday. Jimi Hammond, who oversees sheriff IT, said the preferred ...



George Ryan Love, a frequent local candidate, has been ruled off the ballot for the county clerk election. Election Administrator Scott Allen said state Democrats had ruled him not a "bona fide" candidate. Mr. Love had qualified to run in the May primary. He was to be the only contender on the Democratic side. Incumbent Bill Knowles is the sole Republican. Chester Heathington ...

Happy 100th Birthday, Luther

Happy 100th Birthday, Luther. "Don't forget him. Just don't forget him," Luther's wife Mary (March 28, 1936-June 3, 2021) said to me, just moments after Luther's funeral as she accepted condolences from family and friends on that sad day in October 2014. Luther, "the man with sunshine in his voice," was born on March 9, 1922 and died on Oct. 20, 2014 ( read Luther's obituary ...

Roy Exum: My Friend Robin Smith

Several days before my friend Robin Smith just "took a great fall," I came across an article written by Jeff Minick that had a profound effect on me. As one who has ended up face down in the mud on several notable occasions, it was my friends who helped me up from the muck and the mire. Right now, my friend Robin needs to know what she did as a respected state legislator was criminally ...

Burrows Out As UTC Women's Basketball Coach

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton announced a change in leadership with the Mocs women's basketball program today. Katie Burrows is stepping down as head coach after four seasons at her alma mater. "I would like to thank Coach Burrows and her staff for their hard work and dedication to our women's basketball program," ...

Vols To Get Either South Carolina Or Mississippi State In SEC Tournament Opener On Friday

The ninth-ranked and No. 2 seed Tennessee basketball team is set to begin postseason action Friday in Tampa, Florida, taking on either South Carolina or Mississippi State at 6 p.m. ET in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals. No. 7 seed South Carolina faces No. 10 seed Mississippi State on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET. The winner takes on No. 2 seed Tennessee on Friday. Fans can ...


