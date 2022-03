A man who was shot by police at the National Cemetery on Tuesday has been released from the hospital and taken to jail. Police said the man was waving a large knife and acting erratically.

He was identified as Jonathan Hayward Finley.

Finley was transported to the Silverdale Detention Center where he was booked and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting a stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search and two counts of aggravated assault against a First Responder.