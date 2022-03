Tennessee Averages 33 COVID Deaths And 973 Cases Per Day From Feb. 27-March 5

The Tennessee Department of Health, which is now reporting updated COVID totals once a week, on Wednesday said there have been 2,013,116 total COVID cases in the state, with an average of 973 cases per day from Feb. 27-March 5, down from 1,666 cases per day the previous week.



There have been 24,712 coronavirus deaths in Tennessee, with an average of 33 per day from Feb. 27-March 5, down from 72 per day the previous week.



The state currently has 878 people hospitalized from the virus, with a decrease of 56 per day from Feb. 27-March 5.



The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the state is 12.591 million.



There have been 1,978,947 Tennesseans that have recovered from the virus, which is 98 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 4,645 cases, up 9; 53 deaths



Bradley County: 33,031 cases, up 87; 387 deaths, up 4

Grundy County: 3,974 cases, up 14; 69 deaths



Marion County: 8,810 cases, up 24; 124 deaths, up 1



McMinn County: 16,630 cases, up 26; 240 deaths, up 4



Meigs County: 3,347 cases, up 2; 54 deaths



Polk County: 4,711 cases, up 41; 65 deaths



Rhea County: 9,936 cases, up 16; 148 deaths



Sequatchie County: 4,194 cases, up 11; 66 deaths



Knox County: 126,782 cases, up 379; 1,298 deaths, up 21



Davidson County: 189,938 cases, up 608; 1,601 deaths, up 17



Shelby County: 234,638 cases, up 511; 3,178 deaths, up 29