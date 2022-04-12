Chauncey, McClendon Have Around $20,000 Each For District 8 County Commission Campaign

East Ridge Vice Mayor Mike Chauncey reported $19,550 in contributions for his race for County Commission District 8. Tucker McClendon, who is giving up a seat on the School Board, got $11,520, but had $9,625 left over from his prior campaign fund.

The seat became open when Tim Boyd announced he was not running again.

Mr. Chauncey got $3,500 from the Good Government Coalition of Signal Mountain, $1,600 from Radheykrishna Inc., Beemaa Company, Remax Properties and Evan Greene, $1,400 from PCTN Holdings, and $1,000 from Christy Mackenzie, Roshan and Tonya Amin, Curtis Carruthers and Emerson Russell.

Mr. McClendon received $1,600 from Paul Corley, Anthony Martino, East Brainerd Partners and Clint Wolford and $1,000 from Luttrell Development and from ASA PAC.