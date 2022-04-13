Townhomes For Rent Property On Shallowford Road Sells For $15,480,000

The sale is from Shallowford Partners to Q Guild Holdings LLC.

The Guild at Shallowford is at 8202 Shallowford Road.

A townhomes for rent property on Shallowford Road at Miramar Drive has sold for $15,480,000.

