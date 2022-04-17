Police Blotter: Woman Changes Boots For Nikes And Takes 2 More Pairs Before Fleeing Store; Man Follows Women To Their Airbnb And Asks To Join Them

The assistant manager at a store at 2288 Gunbarrel Road showed police security video footage of a white female wearing a white sweater and blue jeans change her boots with a new pair of Nike shoes and walk out of the store with two other pairs of Nike shoes in her hands. The woman passed all points of sale without purchasing the shoes. The assistant manager also said that all three pairs of shoes were worth a total of $270. Prior to police arriving, the woman got into a silver Chevy Impala and drove away.

* * *

A woman on Hooker Road called police to wait with her until her ride arrived. The woman had locked herself out of her residence and didn't want to wait alone.

* * *

Police responded to a vehicle fire at a residence on White Oak Road. When police arrived, the fire department was in the process of extinguishing fire on a 2010 red Chevy Cobalt. The vehicle owner said she noticed her vehicle was smoking when she arrived home and then, approximately 20 minutes later, she saw it was on fire. There was no suspicious activity regarding the fire. The owner said she would call a private tow during daylight hours. The vehicle was not a hazard where it was parked.

* * *

A woman on West 38th Street called police and said that a man had put his hands on her. She then told dispatch she did not want police. Upon arrival, police saw the woman walking back towards the house and she claimed she did not want them there. She said she did not want to talk to police and said she had not been hit.

* * *

A disorder was reported at a residence on Wheeler Avenue. Police spoke with the people at the home and they said they worked everything out and there was no physical altercation.

* * *



A man on Hickory Valley Road told police he wanted them on scene while he retrieved his belongings from his sister; The man was able to get most of his stuff, besides his freezer, which was in a storage unit out in Hixson. The sister agreed to let him get the freezer. He said he had the receipt for the freezer in his name.

* * *

Police spoke with a man on Spruce Street who lives out of his vehicle. Police have been out with this man twice previously, due to his car being parked improperly on the wrong side of the roadway and partially blocking the entrance to the apartments there. On all occasions, the man gave multiple excuses for why he had not moved his vehicle. He told police that he had met another person at a gas station and let this person drive his vehicle, at which point he ran out of fuel at this location. He also said that the key to the vehicle had broken and that this person was supposed to go get another key made for him and had never returned. Police attempted to assist him in moving the vehicle from the roadway, but the vehicle was unmovable. Police then had the vehicle towed by United Wrecker, due to it being a traffic hazard and because the man had not moved it previously.

* * *

A suspicious person was at 2100-2199 Cummings Highway. Police found a woman running in the middle of the road on the busy highway. Police asked the woman if she was okay and she said she was fine and only wanted to get back down the mountain towards St. Elmo. Police asked her if she had a home somewhere around the area and she said no, that she was homeless. Police informed her they could not drop her off randomly around St. Elmo, but could take her to the Community Kitchen instead. The woman agreed to go and police transported her there.

* * *

Police spoke with a woman in the Hamilton Place Mall parking lot who said she started working at Gabe's two weeks ago, and she noticed that there was a lot of shoplifting happening in the store. She said the employees are aware of the shoplifting, and they never reported it. She also said she observed people going in and out of the store shoplifting, and after she reported it to the assistant manager, other employees started calling her a snitch. The woman said she felt the other employees were following her when she was working, and she did not feel safe at the workplace. Police spoke with the assistant store manager and she said the woman brought to her attention that she did not feel safe with what was going on in the store. The assistant manager said she assured the woman that she would make sure that nothing happened to her. The woman quit the job, and she left the store without incident.

* * *



While patrolling the area of 7017 Shallowford Road, officers observed a vehicle parked facing the wrong direction. Officers ran the tag and discovered the vehicle was stolen. They had it towed by Ford's Towing. The vehicle was removed from NCIC.

* * *



Police responded to 2100 Hixson Pike on report of a tree that fell on power lines. Police found a tree blocking the intersection of Hixson Pike and Altamont Road and cleared it from the roadway. The tree hit power lines connected to EPB pole E306 and knocked down a traffic light at the

intersection. EPB and CDOT were notified of the incident and both responded to the scene. Police stayed around until barricades were up and there was no longer a need for police presence.

* * *

A suspicious person was reported at a residence on Magnolia Street. Police spoke with a woman who was with her two daughters, who were in their early 20s. The woman said that prior to police arrival, she and the daughters were walking towards the residence, which was their Airbnb. She said as they were walking to the home, they were followed by a black male. She said as they began to enter the Airbnb, the man approached them and requested they allow him to enter the premises. She said she told him no. She then went inside and locked the door. She said after this the man walked onto the porch and attempted to enter by knocking repeatedly and trying to turn the door handle. Police then made contact with a neighbor, who identified herself and said she observed the man walking past her house from her security camera. She said she did not know what the situation was with occupants of the Airbnb. Police patrolled the area and were unable to locate any person matching the suspect description. Police received no further calls about this suspicious male.