Court Clerks Support Greg Beck For District 5

Circuit Court Clerk Larry Henry, Criminal Court Clerk Vince Dean and Juvenile Court Clerk Gary Behler offered their support Greg Beck for District 5.

"I am writing to lend my support for the re-election of former commissioner Gary Beck," said Mr. Henry. "Mr. Beck has proven to be a loyal and dedicated individual in both his personal and professional life.

"Having known him for 18 years, I can honestly say that he is a person that leads by example and works hard for his district.

"During my time on the County Commission I found Mr. Beck to be easy to communicate with others to reach a common goal."

Mr. Dean said, "Being able to work with Greg Beck during his time on the County Commission has given me the confidence if elected again, he will do a great job.

"Our county needs his kind of leadership and stable commitment in these changing times. I am glad to say I support Mr. Beck's return to the County Commission."

"Mr. Beck has a heart for the youth of our country and will go the extra mile to help curb the tide of youth violence in our area," said Mr. Behler. "Commissioner Beck was not afraid to take risks with the creation of a summer work program for school-aged kids.

"Mr. Beck managed a good rapport as commissioner and was always willing to listen to the concerns of his fellow elected officials.

"His years of experience and history of goodwill makes him the obvious choice for the County Commission seat for District 5."