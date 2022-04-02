Occupant Of Vehicle Is Shot And Killed By Bradley County Deputy After Traffic Stop Late Friday Night At Charleston, Tn.

A Bradley County deputy shot and killed a motorist at a traffic stop just before midnight on Friday.

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office said, "At approximately 11:55 p.m., a Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Deputy conducting a vehicle stop near Charleston, Tn. was involved in a shooting.

"One occupant of the vehicle was shot during the incident by the Bradley County deputy and succumbed to their injuries at the location of the vehicle stop.

"Sheriff Steve Lawson notified the District Attorney General’s Office of the Tenth Judicial District and requested that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation conduct an independent investigation of the incident per protocol.

"Any additional questions related to this incident should be directed to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation until they have completed their review."