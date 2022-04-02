 Saturday, April 2, 2022 45.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Occupant Of Vehicle Is Shot And Killed By Bradley County Deputy After Traffic Stop Late Friday Night At Charleston, Tn.

Saturday, April 2, 2022

A Bradley County deputy shot and killed a motorist at a traffic stop just before midnight on Friday.

 

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office said, "At approximately 11:55 p.m., a Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Deputy conducting a vehicle stop near Charleston, Tn. was involved in a shooting.

 

"One occupant of the vehicle was shot during the incident by the Bradley County deputy and succumbed to their injuries at the location of the vehicle stop.   

 

"Sheriff Steve Lawson notified the District Attorney General’s Office of the Tenth Judicial District and requested that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation conduct an independent investigation of the incident per protocol.  

 

"Any additional questions related to this incident should be directed to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation until they have completed their review."


Police Blotter: Man Cleaning Gun Shoots Into Neighbor's Apartment; Woman Thinks Man Is In Her Tiny Closet

New Riverwalk Extension To Be Officially Opened At Hello St. Elmo Event

The newest section of the Tennessee Riverwalk will be officially opened on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. in St. Elmo. It runs from an existing trail head off St. Elmo Avenue past the new Public grocery and on to the Incline Railway. The cutting of the ribbon by Mayor Tim Kelly and City Councilwoman Raquetta Dotley will be during the Hello St. Elmo neighborhood street festival. ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AKINS- ROSS, FRANCENE LORRAINE 930 DOUGLAS STREET UNIT 212 CHATTANOOGA, 37403 Age at Arrest: 53 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT UNDER 1,000 BAILEY, KYLIA DESHAE 1924 ROBBINS ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37405 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County THEFT OF PROPERTY BAISDEN, DESTANY ... (click for more)

The Good And The Great At UT

Being extremely passionate about a sports team often leads to annoyance for those that don’t get it. VOL football fans have been down a very long and unstable road for many years now and we are now hoping Josh Heupel has brought some stability back to the VOL nation but it is still early on. I must say I like what I have seen and heard so far from the players and coaching staff. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Let’s talk about getting older: * -- First you forget names, then you forget faces. Then you forget to pull up your zipper. * -- Age has its advantages, I just can't remember what they are. * -- When you are dissatisfied and would like to go back to your youth, remember Algebra. * -- You know you are getting old when everything either dries up or leaks. * -- As you ... (click for more)

Sewell Closes Out Big Win For Vols Over Vandy, 6-2

Cleveland, Tn.'s Cam Sewell got the last five outs as top-ranked Tennessee defeated Vanderbilt, 6-2, on Friday night on the Commodores' home field. Sewell had to deal with a throwing error, but he got the final out in the ninth on a ground out after he had walked a batter to put two runners on. There were some odd plays in the highly-anticipated matchup. Jordan Beck had ... (click for more)

Malachi Smith Named 2022 Lou Henson National Player Of The Year

Chattanooga Mocs sophomore guard Malachi Smith has been named The 2022 Lou Henson National Player of the Year as Collegeinsider.com announced a plethora of yearly awards on Friday. The Lou Henson National Player of the Year Award is presented annually to the top mid-major player in NCAA Division I basketball. Smith is the second Southern Conference player to win the award ... (click for more)


