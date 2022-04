Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANTHONY, JULIE ANN

1845 LEE PIKE LOT 15 SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BETTELYOUN, WAYNE NELSON

2709 EAST 47TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH)



BROWN, MYSTICA JUSTICE

1821 OLD LAFAYETTE FORT OGELTHROPE, 37421

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FORFEITURE CAPIAS (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)



BYRD, ERICA MICHELLE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374111552

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BYRD, MICHAEL LEBRON

3601 CLEARIMOUNT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374163504

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)



CHEATOM, JOHNNETA LAREE NICOLE

727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CONNER, ASHLEY BROOKE

109 SIGNAL VIEW ST APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

BURGLARY



CONNER, JAYWAAN ANTONIO

4018 KIRKMAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



CURRENT, HAROLD A

6511 PINE MANOR DR CHATTANOOGA, 374212458

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DAVIS, VELMA JEANETTE

2337 OLD UNION RD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



EDWARDS, CARRIE FRANCIS

HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR



ELLIS, SHEENA DAWN

793 SUTTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

BURGLARY



FEARS, ANITA DOLLIE

3719 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072135

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



FILYAW, KENNETH EUGENE

7012 GAMBLE ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS



FLEMING, KARL E

1102 B N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GANN, AMANDA LEIGH

1330 VANESSA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



GORDON, MICHAEL RAY

3806 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GREEN, LYNDELL JOE

1820 EAST 3RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

FEDERAL INMATE



HANEY, RANDALL LEDON

515 GENTLEMENS RDG SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373773282

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARDEN, STARLA KAY

119 HOLLYBERRY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374113761

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HARTMAN, JOE DEAN

4718 CURTIS CIR RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 74 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



HILL, BRANDON LEE

4895 MEADOWS STREET CLEAVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

VIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)

RECKLESS DRIVING



HINDMAN, ALEXUS MARIE

14521 STORMER ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HINDMAN, CHRISTOPHER W

14521 STORMER ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



JACKSON, JORDAN L

717 MYSTIC TRAIL APT 119 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



LEDFORD, ROBERT MICHAEL

1092 COMBS TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



MCNABB, CHARLOTTE MARY

103 STEPHENSON AVE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MULLINS, ALICIA MARIE

11257 LOOP RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



OGLESBY, ERSKINE

4615 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



PENN, TIMOTHY LAMAR

3821 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ROBBERY



PEREZ, NOE LUCAS

UNKNOWN EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



PRESLEY, CORY ALLEN

4711 SIX MILE ROAD MARYVILLE, 37803

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FAILURE TO APPEAR



REED, KELBY JON

1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT N 108 CHATTANOOGA, 374215620

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



RODGERS, TYLER LEWIS

10040 WALLDEN ST SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



ROSENBERGER, JEREMIAH PAUL

HOMELESS APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency:

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



SEBASTIAN, JOSE

911 ALTAMAHA ST EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



SHIRLEY, TODD ALLEN

350 WHASHA LN CHATTANOOGA, 374057320

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



SMITH, JAMES B

8028 HALE ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)



SPAINHOWER, KATIE

3001 DAYTON BLVD Chattanooga, 374155736

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



SPARKS, REBECCA L

3226 6TH AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME CATOOSA COUNTY GA)STARLING, KENNETH JAMES909 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111512Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTEPRESCRIPTION DRUG FRAUDVICENTE-VICENTE, CANDIDO ABIMAE3207 CASTLE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSESPEEDINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYWARE, WILLIE RUEBEN5202 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II