Police Blotter: Man Impatient To Wait In Line For Gas Drives Through Grass Divider, Spattering Vehicles With Mud; Man Tells His Wife His Girlfriend Busted Back Windshield Of Wife's Car

A woman called police from Sam's Club at 6101 Lee Hwy. She said a man in a Ford F2S was upset about the traffic in the gas lines and decided to drive through a grass road divider. While doing this, he slung a significant amount of mud onto her vehicle, as well as the vehicle of two other witnesses. This man's vehicle also caused a significant amount of damage to Sam's Club's grass. No damage to the vehicles was reported to police at the time of this incident. The woman said the man then pulled into pump #9 and purchased gas, before leaving the scene in an unknown direction. Police spoke with the management of Sam's Club, who showed video

surveillance of the incident, which matched the woman's depiction. Sam's Club also provided police with a membership I.D. for the man. The Ford F2S was also registered to the same man. Sam's Club declined to press charges against the man for the damage to their property.

* * *

A man told police he left his work tool bag and laptop outside the bathroom on the first floor of CHI Memorial, 2051 Hamill Road, around 4-4:30 p.m. the day before. He said he then left there and completely forgot about it until this morning around 8 a.m. He said he finally got back there around 9 a.m. and he checked several places and no one had turned it in.

* * *

A woman called from a parking lot near 715 Cherry St. and said her boyfriend's bicycle was stolen off the back of his truck the night before. She said he was in class and wouldn't be able to make the report until later. She said it was a Stump Jumper mountain bike, powder gray with accents of yellow, worth $4,900. The bike was attached to the bike rack on the back of the truck and someone had cut the lock off it and stolen it. She said she had video from a nearby business that shows a white male pacing back and forth in front of the parking lot. The video was very grainy and you could not see the man's face, and the video does not show the theft of the bike or anyone leaving on the bike. Police asked if she had the serial number of the bike and she said she did not, but she will see if her boyfriend can find it later and call back in with the serial number.

* * *



An employee at Enterprise, 305 W. 20th St., told police there was a gun that was left in the middle console of a rented vehicle, which was a white Nissan Sentra (Michigan tag). The vehicle was checked by an officer, who retrieved a holstered 9mm Ruger that was loaded with a full mag and nothing in the chamber. The car had been rented by a man for a month. The gun was run through NCIC and was not reported stolen or lost. The firearm will be taken to Chattanooga Property Division.

* * *

Police were moving a vehicle with the owners consent to a different location away from a tow-away zone. While moving the vehicle, police discovered a 9mm Luger in the center console. Police ran the serial on Info Channel and it came back negative stolen. The vehicle owner also had a valid carry gun permit. The gun was transported to property for safe keeping until the owner is

released from Silverdale.

* * *

A woman on Mountain Creek Road told police someone had stolen the catalytic converter from her vehicle.

* * *



An officer was traveling eastbound on Stuart Street approaching Taylor Street when he encountered a silver Toyota Tacoma that was driving well of 80 mph northbound on Taylor Street. The truck ran through the stop sign at Stuart Street, as well as Wilder Street, continuing northbound on Taylor Street. The officer lost sight of the vehicle in the 3200 block of Taylor Street, and was unable to get any tag info on the vehicle.

* * *

A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road, told police that a tall white male paid for $91.17 of merchandise, but he also had $146.54 of merchandise in his cart that he

did not pay for, and he passed all points of sale. The employee said she attempted to stop him and he fled, leaving behind the merchandise.

* * *

Police observed a vehicle parked at the boat ramp at Rivermont Park after hours. The officer made contact with the men in the vehicle, who said they were planning on sleeping there for the night. Police identified the men and both came back negative for warrants and wants. They were told it was illegal to be in the park after dark. The two agreed to move along without issue.

* * *

An officer made a traffic stop for an expired tag and light law violation at N. Willow Street and E. 4th Street. The owner of the vehicle said she was planning to fix the issues. A verbal warning was given.

* * *

A man on Baskette Way told police he was instructed by someone to contact an agency to help him secure his funds. He said he contacted a number from a flyer and it got to the point where he gave them $144,000. The man said they even told him to sell his home to secure further assets. The man said he was currently in the process of doing so. He said he was contacted by his bank, First Bank, and was told he was being scammed. The man said he needed a report to see what the bank could do for him.

* * *



A woman on Seminole Drive told police that her husband cheated on her. She said that his girlfriend came over to her house to pick him up for work. She said the girlfriend started arguing

with her, and the argument got "heated," so she went back inside the house. She said when she walked back outside, she saw the back windshield on her vehicle was broken. She said she did not see who destroyed it, but her husband told her that his girlfriend destroyed it. Police asked her for the girlfriend's information, and she gave them her name, her possible date of birth and her phone number. She did not have any further information. Police attempted to contact the girlfriend and the husband to get their side of the events that had taken place, but were not successful in reaching either one of them. The officer also was not able to obtain a positive identification of the girlfriend. Charges won't be filed until further investigation.