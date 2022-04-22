 Friday, April 22, 2022 68.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Fire Damages Red Robin Restaurant Early Friday Morning

Friday, April 22, 2022

Members of the Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a commercial fire at the Red Robin Restaurant inside Hamilton Place Mall early Friday morning.

Red Shift companies were initially dispatched on a commercial fire alarm at 3:02 a.m. to 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard. Quint 8 arrived on scene and found a light haze inside Red Robin. The Incident Commander, Captain Tim Greer, initiated a second alarm while firefighters forced entry into Red Robin and encountered a fire on the grill. Once the grill fire was extinguished, firefighters located additional extension of the fire in the interior wall and exhaust vent leading to the roof, which they also quickly extinguished.

Significant smoke, water, and fire damage was sustained to the kitchen area of Red Robin.

Quint 8, Quint 21, Ladder 7, Engine 15, Ladder 13, Quint 10, Quint 6, Squad 13, Squad 7 and Battalion 2 responded. 


April 22, 2022

April 22, 2022

April 22, 2022

Keep Soddy Daisy Beautiful Volunteers Keep Increasing


A woman called police from Sam's Club at 6101 Lee Hwy. She said a man in a Ford F2S was upset about the traffic in the gas lines and decided to drive through a grass road divider. While doing ... (click for more)

The fix was in. Outsiders might have thought a $500 million state bond issue to help the Titans build a domed stadium was doomed after the Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee removed ... (click for more)

At the request of the property owner, Soddy Daisy commissioners on Thursday night rezoned property at 12220 Dayton Pike. Several years ago, the developer received Rural Residential and Apartment-Townhouse ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: Man Impatient To Wait In Line For Gas Drives Through Grass Divider, Spattering Vehicles With Mud; Man Tells His Wife His Girlfriend Busted Back Windshield Of Wife's Car

A woman called police from Sam's Club at 6101 Lee Hwy. She said a man in a Ford F2S was upset about the traffic in the gas lines and decided to drive through a grass road divider. While doing this, he slung a significant amount of mud onto her vehicle, as well as the vehicle of two other witnesses. This man's vehicle also caused a significant amount of damage to Sam's Club's grass. ... (click for more)

Stockard On The Stump: Are You Ready For Some Funding?

The fix was in. Outsiders might have thought a $500 million state bond issue to help the Titans build a domed stadium was doomed after the Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee removed the governor’s plan from its budget, then the full Senate passed a $52.8 billion budget package early Thursday without this carrot. The state House budget contained the bonding mechanism, ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Young Man Should Be Rewarded, Not Punished

The young man working at the gas stationed who filmed the East Ridge police encounter should be rewarded, honored and invited as an honored guest to receive an award by some of these organizations that supposedly monitor civil and human rights violations. He certainly shouldn't have lost his job. The issue isn't about the victim's past history, mental health or allegedly being ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Pol Group Ruins Wamp

A dear friend called on Thursday with a perplexing question: “I read you nearly every day and I am really confused. Who do you want as the next Mayor of Hamilton County. It seems like you are for all three Republican candidates and I want to know who you believe will serve us best? Tell me.” I was able to laugh and return, “You have four children. You love each and every one. But ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Miscues Lead To 4-3 Loss At Mississippi

The Chattanooga Lookouts’ hurlers had a combined three-hit performance wasted by shoddy fielding in their 4-3 loss to the Mississippi Braves. However, it would be misleading to say Lookouts pitchers were completely faultless. Sam McWilliams hit Riley Delgado and top prospect Michael Harris II on back to back at-bats. Then Francisco Urbaez mishandled a sacrifice bunt, which ... (click for more)

UTC Men, Women Advance To SoCon Tennis Semifinals

The fourth-seeded Chattanooga Mocs men's tennis team rode momentum after a thrilling doubles point to cruise past fifth-seeded Wofford 4-1 on Thursday afternoon at the Champions Club in Chattanooga in the 2022 Southern Conference Championship quarterfinal round. Following the win, Chattanooga improves to 6-15 this season and advances to tomorrow's semifinal round to face top-seeded ... (click for more)


