Fire Damages Red Robin Restaurant Early Friday Morning

Members of the Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a commercial fire at the Red Robin Restaurant inside Hamilton Place Mall early Friday morning.

Red Shift companies were initially dispatched on a commercial fire alarm at 3:02 a.m. to 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard. Quint 8 arrived on scene and found a light haze inside Red Robin. The Incident Commander, Captain Tim Greer, initiated a second alarm while firefighters forced entry into Red Robin and encountered a fire on the grill. Once the grill fire was extinguished, firefighters located additional extension of the fire in the interior wall and exhaust vent leading to the roof, which they also quickly extinguished.

Significant smoke, water, and fire damage was sustained to the kitchen area of Red Robin.

Quint 8, Quint 21, Ladder 7, Engine 15, Ladder 13, Quint 10, Quint 6, Squad 13, Squad 7 and Battalion 2 responded.