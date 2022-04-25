 Monday, April 25, 2022 82.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Pinkston Calls Silverdale "One Of The Most Dangerous Places In The County"; Asks For DOJ Investigation

Monday, April 25, 2022

The Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office received a letter on Monday from Chattanooga Clergy for Justice, asking for the DA's assistance in requesting that the Department of Justice (DOJ) investigate what they believe is an excessive use of force during a traffic stop by a Collegedale Police Officer.

 

The group is also asking for an investigation by the DOJ into allegations of multiple crimes being committed at the Silverdale Detention Center, which is operated by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

 

Since the first of the year, there have been three rapes inside Silverdale, as well as a stabbing, an alleged severe beating, and reports of multiple drug overdoses.

 

“Right now, it appears that Silverdale is one of the most dangerous places to be in our county, and that is unacceptable” said General Pinkston. “Individuals at Silverdale have the right to be protected and that right should be taken very seriously by every member of our justice system. Therefore, I will formally request that the DOJ investigate the conditions and operation of Silverdale.”

 

General Pinkston added that in light of the concerns expressed by the Chattanooga Clergy for Justice, he is withdrawing his request for the sheriff’s office to investigate the traffic stop in Collegedale and instead ask the DOJ to investigate that incident as well. Specifically, the request will be sent to the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division in Washington, D.C., as well as to the acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee.  

 

Here is the letter from Chattanooga Clergy for Justice:

 

District Attorney Neal Pinkston,


The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice asks for your assistance in requesting that the U.S.

Department of Justice, rather than the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office (HSCO), handle the

investigation into the Collegedale Police Officer’s use of excessive force against Delane Gordon

by a Collegedale Police Officer.


We have previously documented 19 instances of abuse by Hamilton County Sheriff's deputies

since Sheriff Hammond’s election in 2008. One deputy identified by the Clergy was fired but

many others remain on the streets. In addition, based on a review of HCSO current use of force

policies and Coty Wamp’s biased public statements in support of law enforcement, we feel that

the HCSO cannot complete an unbiased investigation of the incident.


We also ask for your assistance in requesting that the U.S. Department of Justice investigate

patterns of practice at Silverdale Detention Center.


In June of 2021, we submitted a formal request to the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate

a pattern and practice of misconduct by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. Included in the

report was a request that the U.S. Department of Justice look into Conditions in the Silverdale

Detention Center, which is under the control of the HCSO, have led to deaths and reports of

severe neglect, abuse, and excessive use of force. On April 18, 2022, three former detainees

filed a lawsuit claiming that they were forced to participate in a known initiation practice in which

new detainees are stabbed. The former detainees attorney, Derek Jordan, cited that


“(Hammond and county leaders) knew of the levels of violence at the facility, but nevertheless,

continued to operate the facility with minimal adjustments.” We feel that it is appropriate for the

U.S. Department of Justice to step in and investigate.


Respectfully,

Chattanooga Clergy for Justice


April 25, 2022

