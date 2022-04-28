Mayor Tim Kelly Invites Entire Community To Revamped State Of The City Event

 Thursday, April 28, 2022 49.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly will reinvent the State of the City ceremony on May 5, transforming the annual tradition from a one-way monologue into a community conversation about the future of Chattanooga. 

This year’s state of the city will feature multiple speakers as part of a broader conversation about the mayor’s strategic vision for a more prosperous and equitable city, and the road that lies ahead.

Among other guests, the mayor will be joined by former Salt Lake City County Mayor Ben McAdams, who also served as the U.S.

Senator representing Utah’s second district. As mayor, Mr. McAdams pioneered new tools to unlock opportunities and create shared prosperity for the residents of Salt Lake City County. 

Mr. McAdams will discuss the potential for Chattanooga to leverage assets ranging from dormant parking lots to empty land to uplift the community and drive economic revitalization.

All residents are invited to register to attend the summit, which will be held at the Tivoli Theatre on May 5, from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Doors will open at 1:30 p.m., and food and drinks will be available in the lobby. 

Because of limited seating, register in advance to secure your seat. 

More information will be made available in the days to come.


City Council Redistricting Shows No Regard For Will Of The Citizens

The vote on redistricting is problematic. There were already concerns about openness and transparency. Even more disconcerting, there is some question if the residents of District 8 were even afforded the opportunity to have a public input session on redistricting at all. This was the standard that was announced by the Council, and it is the standard that should have been upheld. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Sabrena: "Roads, Safety & Education"

Bolstered by a surge in late donations, Sabrena Smedley is elated going into next Tuesday’s Republican primary in her quest to become the first female Mayor of Hamilton County. “The late contribution cycle has been thrilling because it feels like we are finally getting our word out – that I am serious in my efforts to make Hamilton County even better.” Her latest press release ... (click for more)

Chuckle Robinson In Control - Lookouts Beat Smokies

Chuckie Robinson is listed as a catcher on Chattanooga’s roster, but he should be labelled as a “turret” instead. Because from his post behind the batter, Robinson was forever-ready to leap up and spray bullets to all corners of the infield diamond. A few Tennessee Smokies dared to run on him in the Lookouts’ 6-2 Wednesday win, but they were fools for doing so. “With Chuckie, ... (click for more)

UTC Losing Star Guard Malachi Smith To Transfer Portal

UTC star guard Malachi Smith entered the transfer portal on Wednesday morning. A 6-foot-4 guard from Illinois, last season averaged 19.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3 assists. He shot 40.7% from 3-point range and was the Southern Conference player of the year. He led the Mocs to a trip to the Southern Conference title and a trip to the Big Dance. (click for more)


