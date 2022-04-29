April 29, 2022
Here is the upcoming City Council agenda:
I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod).
III. Special Presentation.
State Proclamation for Lifetime Achievement Recognizing Dr. Everlena Holmes Presented by Rep. Yusuf Hakeem
IV. Minute Approval.
V. Ordinances – Final Reading: COUNCIL OFFICE
Today's mail brought yet another handful of ill-conceived and unwanted political advertisements. I carried it all to the house, shredded it without reading it, and fumed. It's so irritating because, if I know who I intend to vote for, I don't need any more encouragement from them. And I don't need anything at all from the rest of the slavering pack.
My cell phone is not at all "smart" by today's standards. It's just a cheap low-cost cellphone with basic services that's served me well over the decades. I use it mainly for emergency situations while away from home. So please! Stop telling me to just "use my smartphone," because I don't have one, and don't want one.
Thank You
The Red Wolves traveled to Greenville, SC on Friday night to do battle with the Greenville Triumph in a rematch of the 2021 USL League One Playoff Semi-final. The match started as a lively affair early as Greenville pushed forward testing the Red Wolves backline, but the defense stood defiantly in repelling the efforts of the home side.
Bewildered people across the country curiously searched around for any information on Cole Strange a little before midnight. When the New England Patriots selected the Chattanooga offensive lineman with the 29th overall pick in the NFL draft, most had only heard about him in passing.
