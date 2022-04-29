 Friday, April 29, 2022 73.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Friday, April 29, 2022
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

April 29, 2022

East Ridge Firefighters, Police Commended For Saving 9 Lives At Apartment Fire


Here is the upcoming City Council agenda: I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod). III. Special Presentation. State Proclamation ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Nine employees of East Ridge were given letters of commendation on Thursday night for dedication and commitment to the well being of the citizens of East Ridge. On the night of March 30, firefighters ... (click for more)



Here is the upcoming City Council agenda: I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod). III. Special Presentation. State Proclamation for Lifetime Achievement Recognizing Dr. Everlena Holmes Presented by Rep. Yusuf Hakeem IV. Minute Approval. V. Ordinances – Final Reading: COUNCIL OFFICE a. An ordinance ... (click for more)

Opinion

Political Junk Mail -- Can We Refuse It?

Today's mail brought yet another handful of ill-conceived and unwanted political advertisements. I carried it all to the house, shredded it without reading it, and fumed. It's so irritating because, if I know who I intend to vote for, I don't need any more encouragement from them. And I don't need anything at all from the rest of the slavering pack. Then I wondered, How about ... (click for more)

My Cell Phone Is Not At All "Smart"

My cell phone is not at all "smart" by today's standards. It's just a cheap low-cost cellphone with basic services that's served me well over the decades. I use it mainly for emergency situations while away from home. So please! Stop telling me to just "use my smartphone," because I don't have one, and don't want one. Thank You Brenda Washington (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves Drop 1-0 Match At Greenville SC

The Red Wolves traveled to Greenville, SC on Friday night to do battle with the Greenville Triumph in a rematch of the 2021 USL League One Playoff Semi-final. The match started as a lively affair early as Greenville pushed forward testing the Red Wolves backline, but the defense stood defiantly in repelling the efforts of the home side. The Red Wolves would see the best opportunity ... (click for more)

UTC Lineman Cole Strange Taken 29th In 1st Round Of NFL Draft

Bewildered people across the country curiously searched around for any information on Cole Strange a little before midnight. When the New England Patriots selected the Chattanooga offensive lineman with the 29th overall pick in the NFL draft, most had only heard about him in passing. Rusty Wright was not one of those people. Chattanooga’s coach is certain the Patriots are getting ... (click for more)


