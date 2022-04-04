 Monday, April 4, 2022 74.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Greg Martin Sworn In As State Rep. For House District 26

Monday, April 4, 2022

Greg Martin was officially sworn in as the newest member of the Tennessee House of Representatives on Monday.

 

Rep. Martin was appointed by the Hamilton County Commission on March 30 to represent House District 26, which includes part of Hamilton County.

 

“I’m extremely humbled by this new opportunity to continue to serve the citizens of Hamilton County,” Rep.

Martin said. “My focus is on legislation that supports our values and improves the lives of residents across our district and our state.”

 

A realtor, he fills the vacancy left by former State Rep. Robin Smith. He most recently served on the Hamilton County Commission from 2016 until his appointment to the General Assembly last month. Prior to that, he was a member of the Hamilton County School Board from 2012 until 2016.

 

“Greg’s extensive experience as a member of the Hamilton County School Board and his passion for supporting our students, teachers, and schools gives him a unique perspective that will benefit our entire General Assembly,” said House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville. “I appreciate his dedication to the citizens of his community and his willingness to answer the call to serve as their voice in Nashville.”

 

A 1981 graduate of Hixson High School, Rep. Martin received his bachelor’s degree from Bryan College and his master’s and doctoral degrees from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary.

 

He is a member of Hixson Kiwanis and serves as the chairman of the board of directors for the Adult and Teen Challenge of the Midsouth. He is also on the advisory board of directors for the Friends of Hixson and is active in his church, Calvary Chapel Northside.


April 4, 2022

Police Blotter: Irate Tenant Takes Hammer To Awning Columns; Thief Swipes 1 Shoe, Jacket And Sweatshirt

April 4, 2022

3 Minors Arrested After High-Speed Chase In Stolen Vehicle Ends In Fiery Crash

April 4, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


The manager of Ridgeway Apartments at 1230 Poplar St. said a tenant came to the office door and began banging on the door. Then the tenant grabbed a hammer and started hitting the columns to ... (click for more)

Three minors were arrested and a woman, 18, was hospitalized after they led Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle and crashed. The chase began ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Irate Tenant Takes Hammer To Awning Columns; Thief Swipes 1 Shoe, Jacket And Sweatshirt

The manager of Ridgeway Apartments at 1230 Poplar St. said a tenant came to the office door and began banging on the door. Then the tenant grabbed a hammer and started hitting the columns to the awning, demanding that someone fix her front door. There were no damages but the manager wanted to make a report for her records due to the irrational behavior of the tenant. * * * ... (click for more)

3 Minors Arrested After High-Speed Chase In Stolen Vehicle Ends In Fiery Crash

Three minors were arrested and a woman, 18, was hospitalized after they led Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle and crashed. The chase began in St. Elmo, crossed the state line, and ended when the vehicle crashed into a trailer near Nickajack Road in Flintstone. The vehicle caught fire after the crash. (click for more)

Opinion

Keeping Backyard Chickens In Chattanooga Should Not Be Just For Those Who Can Afford 5 Acres

I am a devoted wife, loving mother, friendly neighbor, and I’ve recently been told - in violation of a city ordinance. I own an acre lot inside the Chattanooga city limits, and I have chickens living in my backyard. And I’m not alone. There are hundreds of families inside the city who keep backyard chickens on fewer than five acres. If you had asked me three years ago if I’d ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Sugar Message

A lady in California, Kathleen Studer, has just written to “Dear Next Generation” in the Epoch Times some advice that came on an anonymous sugar packet in a restaurant. Some person had carefully printed on it the words, “Smile, it will free you from the tyranny of wasted thoughts” and Kathleen was so awestruck she wants to pass it along. Luckily for us, the “advice” the Epoch ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs’ Reagan Armour Named SoCon Player Of The Week

Chattanooga softball’s Reagan Armour was tabbed the Southern Conference Player of the Week Monday afternoon after a career weekend at the plate. The league office announced the award Monday afternoon. Armour led the Mocs offense in UTC’s series sweep over in-state rival ETSU with a .667 batting average, logging six hits with three of them going for extra bases. The sophomore ... (click for more)

College Baseball And Softball Roundup

UTC CLUB BASEBALL TAKES SERIES AGAINST GEORGIA BULLDOGS: The Mocs’ offense lit the Bulldogs up in the first and last games of the series to down the Dawgs on the road. UTC took game one 8-4, but dropped the second matchup 12-1. Cade Hoppe went 3-4 with a pair of doubles, Conor deGiorgio also went 2-4 with a couple of walks, and Carson Richardson was 2-3 and also walked twice. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors