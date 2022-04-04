Greg Martin Sworn In As State Rep. For House District 26

Greg Martin was officially sworn in as the newest member of the Tennessee House of Representatives on Monday.

Rep. Martin was appointed by the Hamilton County Commission on March 30 to represent House District 26, which includes part of Hamilton County.

“I’m extremely humbled by this new opportunity to continue to serve the citizens of Hamilton County,” Rep.

Martin said. “My focus is on legislation that supports our values and improves the lives of residents across our district and our state.”

A realtor, he fills the vacancy left by former State Rep. Robin Smith. He most recently served on the Hamilton County Commission from 2016 until his appointment to the General Assembly last month. Prior to that, he was a member of the Hamilton County School Board from 2012 until 2016.

“Greg’s extensive experience as a member of the Hamilton County School Board and his passion for supporting our students, teachers, and schools gives him a unique perspective that will benefit our entire General Assembly,” said House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville. “I appreciate his dedication to the citizens of his community and his willingness to answer the call to serve as their voice in Nashville.”

A 1981 graduate of Hixson High School, Rep. Martin received his bachelor’s degree from Bryan College and his master’s and doctoral degrees from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary.

He is a member of Hixson Kiwanis and serves as the chairman of the board of directors for the Adult and Teen Challenge of the Midsouth. He is also on the advisory board of directors for the Friends of Hixson and is active in his church, Calvary Chapel Northside.