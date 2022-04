An operator of a coffee shop in South Pittsburg has been charged with shooting and killing his business partner.

Authorities said Robert John Bateh is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Kevin Hudson.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on Monday at Dragging Canoe Coffee Traders.

The pair had argued prior to the fatal shooting.

The body of the victim was taken to Nashville for an autopsy.

Bateh was expected to make a court appearance on Wednesday.