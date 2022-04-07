Flossie Weill, Stevie Phillips Persinger To Face Off For Lookout Mountain, Tn., Judge; New Commission To Include Bentley, Jones, Paschall, Valadez, Leavengood

There will be a contested race for Lookout Mountain, Tn., judge.

Flossie Weill, who has been the town judge since 2016, qualified on the eve of the Thursday noon deadline.

Attorney Stevie Phillips Persinger announced on Tuesday that she is running for the seat.

There will be two newcomers on the Lookout Mountain, Tn., Commission.

Frank Schriner is not running again.

Brooke Pippinger picked up papers, but did not qualify.

Returning will be Commissioners Jim Bentley, Walker Jones and David Paschall.

They will be joined by William Valadez and Karen Leavengood.