Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARELLANO, VICTOR OSCAR

4229 WOODLAWN DR OOLTEWAH, 373638461

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BAILEY, DEMETRIUS CORDELL

2302 CORRAL TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00



BOWLING, SAMUEL GRIDER

6108 TURTLE POINTE DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



BROWN, JESSICA LIANA

2295 BLINE DRIVE MEMPHIS, 38133

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CANTRELL, STACY DAWN

73 BACKDRAFT LN ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSS.

OF METH (FORFEITURE CAPIAS)DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENCE (FORFEITURE CAPIASPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (FORFEITURE CAPIACORNETT, BRANDON KYLE604 WOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2NDCUBILLA, JASON ALLENHOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADAVIS, MATTHEW LEON11608 APISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37302Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)EVANS, GENE DALE420 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374041727Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSFINE, STACEY REECE174 Rynes Rd Decatur, 373227491Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTFLERL, AMANDA LEANN907 WESLEY DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEOPEN CONTAINER LAWFOSTER, ADDISON HERMAN3406 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESPEEDINGDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONEVADING ARRESTDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYTHEFT OF PROPERTYGODWIN, MICHAEL WARRENHOMELESS ERWIN, 38339Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GOODWIN, KEITH RENARD1116 GREENWOOD RD Chattanooga, 374111310Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTGREER, BRANT TERELL KENDALE400 N SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)CRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHANKINS, MARGARET REBECCAHOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLEHARRIS, THOMESHA LANGE1503 ARLINGTON AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDHATFIELD, STORMY NACOLE1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD, APT 324 CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTHORNE, SHEILA MARIE3628 STEPHENS RD NE CLEVELAND, 373125769Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYJACKSON, LARRY DWAYNE215 MARSHALL CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTJOHNSON, TAVARIOUS DEQUAN7255 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KEITH, JANUARY MARIE3405 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KOOBS, JESSICA LYNN8875 LU LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LAMBERT, WILLIAM LEE3460 VOLS LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTMACKINDER, LORI ANN1628 JOHN ROSS ROAD EASTRIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULTMANUEL-VILLALVA, JUAN CARLOS1854 DAY LONG PL LOT 16 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSS MARIJUANA)MCFALLS, JACOB B4065 E BROOK RD ESTILL SPRINGS, 373303510Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)NEGRON, VICTORIA HALIE112 RANDI CIR DAYTON, 373217212Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGTHEFT OF PROPERTYPEMBERTON, CAMERON DRAKE830 CARLIN STREET SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOTTER, CAROLYN LEAH190 ETNA HILL WHITESIDE, 37396Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PUROHIT, VIJAY KUMAR7820 GIORGIO CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONRAMSEY, JACK LEBRON7022 RAMSEY TOWN RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCERICHARDSON, CHRISTOPHER RYAN6400 LIGHTHOUSE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAROGERS-BUOYMASTER, CRYSTAL LYNN10940 EUSTICE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - 2NDSHAW, COREY NEAL1624 DEVLAN FOREST LANE SIGNAL MTN, 37377Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTSOLOMON, ADRIAN D712 BOGGS AVE KNOXVILLE, 379202102Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL SIMULATIONSPARKS, JOHNNIE ANTWON4802 EDINGBURG DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTSTONE, JOSHUA DEWAYNE9010 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARYAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAVAUGHN, FELICIA RENEE4009 FEAGAN ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATEDWALKER, FREDERICK RYAN107 OVERBROOK DR ROSSVILE, 374152078Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)WILSON, KIRSTIE12 TROUBLE LN RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA