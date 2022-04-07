 Thursday, April 7, 2022 57.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Thursday, April 7, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARELLANO, VICTOR OSCAR 
4229 WOODLAWN DR OOLTEWAH, 373638461 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BAILEY, DEMETRIUS CORDELL 
2302 CORRAL TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00

BOWLING, SAMUEL GRIDER 
6108 TURTLE POINTE DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

BROWN, JESSICA LIANA 
2295 BLINE DRIVE MEMPHIS, 38133 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CANTRELL, STACY DAWN 
73 BACKDRAFT LN ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS.

OF METH (FORFEITURE CAPIAS)
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENCE (FORFEITURE CAPIAS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (FORFEITURE CAPIA

CORNETT, BRANDON KYLE 
604 WOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND

CUBILLA, JASON ALLEN 
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DAVIS, MATTHEW LEON 
11608 APISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EVANS, GENE DALE 
420 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374041727 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

FINE, STACEY REECE 
174 Rynes Rd Decatur, 373227491 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FLERL, AMANDA LEANN 
907 WESLEY DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FOSTER, ADDISON HERMAN 
3406 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SPEEDING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GODWIN, MICHAEL WARREN 
HOMELESS ERWIN, 38339 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOODWIN, KEITH RENARD 
1116 GREENWOOD RD Chattanooga, 374111310 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GREER, BRANT TERELL KENDALE 
400 N SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HANKINS, MARGARET REBECCA 
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

HARRIS, THOMESHA LANGE 
1503 ARLINGTON AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

HATFIELD, STORMY NACOLE 
1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD, APT 324 CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HORNE, SHEILA MARIE 
3628 STEPHENS RD NE CLEVELAND, 373125769 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY

JACKSON, LARRY DWAYNE 
215 MARSHALL CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JOHNSON, TAVARIOUS DEQUAN 
7255 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KEITH, JANUARY MARIE 
3405 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KOOBS, JESSICA LYNN 
8875 LU LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAMBERT, WILLIAM LEE 
3460 VOLS LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

MACKINDER, LORI ANN 
1628 JOHN ROSS ROAD EASTRIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MANUEL-VILLALVA, JUAN CARLOS 
1854 DAY LONG PL LOT 16 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSS MARIJUANA)

MCFALLS, JACOB B 
4065 E BROOK RD ESTILL SPRINGS, 373303510 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

NEGRON, VICTORIA HALIE 
112 RANDI CIR DAYTON, 373217212 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
THEFT OF PROPERTY

PEMBERTON, CAMERON DRAKE 
830 CARLIN STREET SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POTTER, CAROLYN LEAH 
190 ETNA HILL WHITESIDE, 37396 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PUROHIT, VIJAY KUMAR 
7820 GIORGIO CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RAMSEY, JACK LEBRON 
7022 RAMSEY TOWN RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RICHARDSON, CHRISTOPHER RYAN 
6400 LIGHTHOUSE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ROGERS-BUOYMASTER, CRYSTAL LYNN 
10940 EUSTICE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - 2ND

SHAW, COREY NEAL 
1624 DEVLAN FOREST LANE SIGNAL MTN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SOLOMON, ADRIAN D 
712 BOGGS AVE KNOXVILLE, 379202102 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL SIMULATION

SPARKS, JOHNNIE ANTWON 
4802 EDINGBURG DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

STONE, JOSHUA DEWAYNE 
9010 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VAUGHN, FELICIA RENEE 
4009 FEAGAN ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED

WALKER, FREDERICK RYAN 
107 OVERBROOK DR ROSSVILE, 374152078 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

WILSON, KIRSTIE 
12 TROUBLE LN RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA


April 7, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

April 6, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Hears Birds And Think Someone Is Whistling At Her; Drunk Man Can't Remember Where He Lives

April 6, 2022

Grand Jury True Bills


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARELLANO, VICTOR OSCAR 4229 WOODLAWN DR OOLTEWAH, 373638461 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police Booked ... (click for more)

A woman on Cloverdale Circle told police she believed someone was outside of her window and blowing bird calls to annoy her. While on the scene, police heard constant natural bird chirps and ... (click for more)

Here are the Grand Jury True Bills: 313269 1 ALLEN, LAVONTE DESEAN POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS OFFENSE 04/06/2022 313269 2 ALLEN, LAVONTE DESEAN POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARELLANO, VICTOR OSCAR 4229 WOODLAWN DR OOLTEWAH, 373638461 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) BAILEY, DEMETRIUS CORDELL 2302 CORRAL TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Woman Hears Birds And Think Someone Is Whistling At Her; Drunk Man Can't Remember Where He Lives

A woman on Cloverdale Circle told police she believed someone was outside of her window and blowing bird calls to annoy her. While on the scene, police heard constant natural bird chirps and nothing else. The only people outside were the woman and the officer. * * * A woman told police she has been leaving her car parked at Walgreens at 4810 Rossville Blvd. with a "For Sale" ... (click for more)

Opinion

Chattanooga, Spring Is In The Air

There are few things my wife and I love to do more than walk around Chattanooga. We are both graduates of UTC and have considered walking the streets of downtown one of our favorite activities for many years (We have simple hobbies). On a day this week, I was walking in the warm Spring sun and a thought occurred to me. The entire Chattanooga area is in a season of Spring. Not in ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "Long Haul" COVID

From Vanderbilt comes a story I hope is an isolated case, but with more than 2,021,445 Tennesseans who have struggled with the coronavirus in these last two-plus years -- this according to Johns Hopkins - I publish the Vanderbilt findings today on the off-chance it may help a fellow struggler who wonders why COVID isn’t going away. To date 25,671 in Tennessee have died from COVID-related ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Coaches Make First Public Appearance

On the left side was women’s basketball coach Shawn Poppie. On the right side of the row of chairs was men’s coach Dan Earl. And UTC’s administration and fans hope there are plenty of wins, conference titles and trips to the NCAA Tournament in front of both of their Chattanooga careers. UTC’s athletic director thanked every facet of the athletics department for their role in bringing ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Announces Volkswagen as Premier Kit Sponsor for 2022

Two iconic Chattanooga brands, better together. Chattanooga FC is thrilled to announce a collaboration with Volkswagen Group of America that will electrify supporters from their neighborhood pitches all the way to Fort Finley. “Not only will VW’s iconic logo return to the front of all CFC jerseys, but Volkswagen will work with us to provide more opportunities for women in soccer, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors