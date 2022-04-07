Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ARELLANO, VICTOR OSCAR
4229 WOODLAWN DR OOLTEWAH, 373638461
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BAILEY, DEMETRIUS CORDELL
2302 CORRAL TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
BOWLING, SAMUEL GRIDER
6108 TURTLE POINTE DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
BROWN, JESSICA LIANA
2295 BLINE DRIVE MEMPHIS, 38133
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CANTRELL, STACY DAWN
73 BACKDRAFT LN ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS.
OF METH (FORFEITURE CAPIAS)
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENCE (FORFEITURE CAPIAS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (FORFEITURE CAPIA
CORNETT, BRANDON KYLE
604 WOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
CUBILLA, JASON ALLEN
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DAVIS, MATTHEW LEON
11608 APISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37302
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EVANS, GENE DALE
420 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374041727
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
FINE, STACEY REECE
174 Rynes Rd Decatur, 373227491
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FLERL, AMANDA LEANN
907 WESLEY DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FOSTER, ADDISON HERMAN
3406 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SPEEDING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
GODWIN, MICHAEL WARREN
HOMELESS ERWIN, 38339
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GOODWIN, KEITH RENARD
1116 GREENWOOD RD Chattanooga, 374111310
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GREER, BRANT TERELL KENDALE
400 N SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HANKINS, MARGARET REBECCA
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
HARRIS, THOMESHA LANGE
1503 ARLINGTON AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
HATFIELD, STORMY NACOLE
1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD, APT 324 CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HORNE, SHEILA MARIE
3628 STEPHENS RD NE CLEVELAND, 373125769
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
JACKSON, LARRY DWAYNE
215 MARSHALL CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JOHNSON, TAVARIOUS DEQUAN
7255 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KEITH, JANUARY MARIE
3405 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KOOBS, JESSICA LYNN
8875 LU LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LAMBERT, WILLIAM LEE
3460 VOLS LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
MACKINDER, LORI ANN
1628 JOHN ROSS ROAD EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MANUEL-VILLALVA, JUAN CARLOS
1854 DAY LONG PL LOT 16 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSS MARIJUANA)
MCFALLS, JACOB B
4065 E BROOK RD ESTILL SPRINGS, 373303510
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
NEGRON, VICTORIA HALIE
112 RANDI CIR DAYTON, 373217212
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PEMBERTON, CAMERON DRAKE
830 CARLIN STREET SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POTTER, CAROLYN LEAH
190 ETNA HILL WHITESIDE, 37396
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PUROHIT, VIJAY KUMAR
7820 GIORGIO CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RAMSEY, JACK LEBRON
7022 RAMSEY TOWN RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RICHARDSON, CHRISTOPHER RYAN
6400 LIGHTHOUSE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ROGERS-BUOYMASTER, CRYSTAL LYNN
10940 EUSTICE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - 2ND
SHAW, COREY NEAL
1624 DEVLAN FOREST LANE SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SOLOMON, ADRIAN D
712 BOGGS AVE KNOXVILLE, 379202102
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
SPARKS, JOHNNIE ANTWON
4802 EDINGBURG DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
STONE, JOSHUA DEWAYNE
9010 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VAUGHN, FELICIA RENEE
4009 FEAGAN ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED
WALKER, FREDERICK RYAN
107 OVERBROOK DR ROSSVILE, 374152078
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
WILSON, KIRSTIE
12 TROUBLE LN RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA