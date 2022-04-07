Threats Lead To Soft Lockdown At Elementary School; Student's Mother Is Charged

Blythe Bower Elementary was placed on a soft lockdown on Thursday after a mother of a student left messages, threatening the school, on a recorded Bradley County Juvenile Center device.

Cleveland Police Department officers and investigators responded to the home of the mother and child. The mother, identified as Ashley Cochran, 34, admitted to leaving the threatening voicemails.

Through further investigation, police determined she had no access to weapons, posing no immediate threat.

Ms. Cochran was banned from Blythe Bower Elementary School property and charged with threats of mass violence to a school property.