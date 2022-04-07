 Friday, April 8, 2022 50.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Threats Lead To Soft Lockdown At Elementary School; Student's Mother Is Charged

Thursday, April 7, 2022

Blythe Bower Elementary was placed on a soft lockdown on Thursday after a mother of a student left messages, threatening the school, on a recorded Bradley County Juvenile Center device.

Cleveland Police Department officers and investigators responded to the home of the mother and child. The mother, identified as Ashley Cochran, 34, admitted to leaving the threatening voicemails.

Through further investigation, police determined she had no access to weapons, posing no immediate threat.

Ms. Cochran was banned from Blythe Bower Elementary School property and charged with threats of mass violence to a school property. 


Chattanooga Man Wanted For Shooting On East Third Street Last Saturday Is Caught In Vermont

Woman Found With Marijuana During Traffic Stop And Given Option By Deputy To Avoid Charge Told Ex-Mother In Law "I Guess I’m Fixing To Get Baptized”


Chattanooga Man Wanted For Shooting On East Third Street Last Saturday Is Caught In Vermont

Opinion

Undocumented Campaign Signage

It is campaign season once again and we have some hotly contested GOP primaries in Hamilton County. As a member of the Tennessee GOP State Executive Committee which sets the parameters and rules for Republican primaries in Tennessee I would like to remind all candidates, campaigns and supporters to adhere to the laws, rules and regulations regarding campaign signage. Let’s ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What Others Say About Us

For a lifetime I have enjoyed seeing and watching and reading how Southeastern Tennessee, and the Chattanooga area community in particular, is perceived on the national stage. Oh, I already know the truth almost all of the time, but relish how the national media perceives “my people” and “my town.” Yesterday, the Epoch Times – a national newspaper that I subscribe to and enjoy ... (click for more)

Sports

"The Lads Gave 100 percent" - CFC Stuns Memphis 3-1 In US Open Cup Upset

Alex McGrath drove at a ball deep in Chattanooga FC territory as Memphis 901 attempted to play out of the back. His defensive effort caused a change of possession, and so McGrath’s mindset went from dogged pursuit to a scorer’s mentality. His pickoff went to a teammate, who nutmegged Memphis’ stunned fullback and got the ball right back to the cutting McGrath. CFC’s winger did the ... (click for more)

“One Call Away” - Lookouts’ Roster Has Major League Talent

Pollen counts are high, the days grow long, and the weather changes by the hour. With Chattanooga’s spring season, along with all of its maddening idiosyncrasies, officially underway, that can only mean one thing. Lookouts baseball is back! The home opener is April 12, and Chattanooga’s Double-A affiliate is once again loaded with talent. “Yesterday we were talking, and I ... (click for more)


