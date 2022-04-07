 Friday, April 8, 2022 45.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Appeals Court Throws Out Cases Filed By Woodmore Employees, Principal In Connection With Tragic Bus Crash

Thursday, April 7, 2022

The Tennessee Court of Appeals has thrown out lawsuits filed by the principal of Woodmore Elementary School and four staff members in connection with the tragic school bus wreck in 2016 in which six children were killed.

Principal Brenda Cothran and the four staff members had alleged that the incident caused them serious mental and emotional issues.

The staff members seeking damages were teacher Cherri Schrick, school secretary Alisa Bibbs, educational assistant Sherman Franklin, Jr., and teacher Stephanie Muhammad. 

In the case of Ms. Bibbs, the Appeals Court said, "This extraordinary appeal arises from a school bus crash in November 2016, which resulted in the tragic death of six children attending Woodmore Elementary School in Chattanooga. Woodmore’s school secretary sued the employer of the bus driver for, inter alia, reckless infliction of emotional distress (“RIED”). The school secretary alleged that the employer’s failure to address the bus driver’s dangerous driving despite receiving numerous warnings disregarded the children’s safety, constituted reckless and outrageous conduct, and caused her serious mental injuries. The trial court denied the employer’s motion to dismiss the claim, finding that the school secretary had sufficiently alleged outrageous conduct on the part of the employer and that she had met all other pleading requirements to sustain her RIED claim. Employer appeals. Although we agree with the trial court that the school secretary sufficiently alleged conduct so outrageous by the employer that it cannot be tolerated by civilized society, we hold that the secretary is not a person who falls within the reasonably foreseeable scope of the particular substantial and unjustifiable risk consciously disregarded by the employer and, therefore, cannot recover under a reckless infliction of emotional distress claim. Consequently, we reverse the trial court’s finding on this latter issue and remand the case for dismissal of the action against employer." 

There were similar rulings with the other staff members.

In the case of principal Cothran, the appeals court said, "This extraordinary appeal arises from a school bus crash in November 2016, which resulted in the tragic death of six children attending Woodmore Elementary School in Chattanooga.1 Plaintiff, the school principal at Woodmore, sued the employer of the bus driver for, inter alia, negligent infliction of emotional distress (“NIED”) and reckless infliction of emotional distress (“RIED”). With respect to her NIED claim, the principal alleged that by breaching its duty to keep the students safe, the employer foreseeably caused her severe emotional distress. As to her RIED claim, she averred that the employer’s failure to address the bus driver’s dangerous driving, despite receiving numerous warnings, disregarded the children’s safety, constituted reckless and outrageous conduct, and caused her serious mental injuries. The trial court denied the employer’s motion to dismiss as to both claims, finding that the principal’s allegations satisfied the pleading requirements to sustain the claims. Employer appeals. We conclude that the principal did not allege the type of relationship to the injured or deceased party required for a plaintiff who did not witness the injury-producing event to recover under a NIED claim. The principal’s allegations also failed to show conduct so outrageous by the employer that it cannot be tolerated by civilized society. Consequently, we reverse the trial court’s judgment as to both issues and remand the case for dismissal of the action against the employer."


April 8, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Hesitates To Pay For Bikini Bar Dances; Thief Gets $70 Worth Of Change From Car

April 8, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

April 7, 2022

Threats Lead To Soft Lockdown At Elementary School; Student's Mother Is Charged


The owner of Silhouette's Bikini Sports Bar and Grill at 1401 East 23rd St. said a customer paid for and received one dance, then received two more dances prior to paying, worth $50. The owner

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, GABRIEL MEKEL 1247 DERBY DR COHUTTA, 30710 Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous

Blythe Bower Elementary was placed on a soft lockdown on Thursday after a mother of a student left messages, threatening the school, on a recorded Bradley County Juvenile Center device. Cleveland



Undocumented Campaign Signage

It is campaign season once again and we have some hotly contested GOP primaries in Hamilton County. As a member of the Tennessee GOP State Executive Committee which sets the parameters and rules for Republican primaries in Tennessee I would like to remind all candidates, campaigns and supporters to adhere to the laws, rules and regulations regarding campaign signage. Let's

Roy Exum: What Others Say About Us

For a lifetime I have enjoyed seeing and watching and reading how Southeastern Tennessee, and the Chattanooga area community in particular, is perceived on the national stage. Oh, I already know the truth almost all of the time, but relish how the national media perceives "my people" and "my town." Yesterday, the Epoch Times – a national newspaper that I subscribe to and enjoy

"The Lads Gave 100 percent" - CFC Stuns Memphis 3-1 In US Open Cup Upset

Alex McGrath drove at a ball deep in Chattanooga FC territory as Memphis 901 attempted to play out of the back. His defensive effort caused a change of possession, and so McGrath's mindset went from dogged pursuit to a scorer's mentality. His pickoff went to a teammate, who nutmegged Memphis' stunned fullback and got the ball right back to the cutting McGrath. CFC's winger did the

“One Call Away” - Lookouts’ Roster Has Major League Talent

Pollen counts are high, the days grow long, and the weather changes by the hour. With Chattanooga's spring season, along with all of its maddening idiosyncrasies, officially underway, that can only mean one thing. Lookouts baseball is back! The home opener is April 12, and Chattanooga's Double-A affiliate is once again loaded with talent. "Yesterday we were talking, and I


