Police Blotter: Someone Keeps Knocking On Woman's Door; Chad Sneaks Off When Police Show Up

Saturday, April 9, 2022

A woman on South Lyerly Street told police someone was knocking on her door and this wasn't the first time. When police arrived, there wasn't anyone around her door. The woman wanted this documented.

* * *

A man at 2230 Polymer Dr. said someone vandalized his Caterpillar excavator. It appears that someone had damaged the windows and mirror with a rock. The man was doing construction work at this location and the CAT was left on the site.

* * *

A man on Lee Avenue reported that someone dumped seven to 10 bags of garbage in the construction dumpster over the weekend. The people dumping trash were in an Enterprise rental truck.

* * *

A man on Highland Drive told police someone keyed his vehicle while he was out of town. He said both sides of the vehicle were keyed.

* * *

A woman at the Hayden Place Apartments at 237 Acorn Oaks Circle told police she noticed damage to her car that had been left at the apartments while she was out of town. She said there are big indentations on the driver’s-side back fender. There is no proof at this time of how the damage was done. There have been no estimates yet.

* * *

A woman at Mary’s Bar and Grill at 2125 McCallie Ave. told police over the phone someone damaged her vehicle while parked at this location. The woman said she was not sure when it occurred but when she was dropped off from the club, she noticed a dent on the driver side. She noticed red and green colors on the dent.

* * *

A woman told police she was on Highway 153 northbound at Highway 58 when a vehicle merged in front of her. She said she give the other driver the middle finger. The two of them then proceeded to cross the dam on Highway 153. The woman showed police video of the driver on front of her hitting her breaks and changing lanes to prevent her from passing. The woman said the vehicle pulled into the shopping plaza beside Taco Bell and was unsure if they were still there. An officer searched the area and could not locate the other vehicle.

* * *

Police spoke with a woman walking on 12th Avenue. The officer asked the woman if she was okay and said someone had called police about her coming onto their porch. The woman said someone gave her a bottle of water and she was trying to get to the Community Kitchen because she forgot where her relative's house was in the area. Police transported the woman to the Community Kitchen without incident.

* * *
A man and a woman on Cowart Street, who are boyfriend and girlfriend, reported being out to dinner and leaving after a disorder ensued over the amount he was drinking. The officer asked both of them if there were any physical altercations between the two and they each said no. The officer observed no visible injuries on either person. The woman said she just wanted to go home and go to bed. She called the man’s brother to come and pick her up from the Speedway, which he did.

* * *

Police were dispatched to 2809 East 50th St. for a burglar alarm. Upon arrival, officers found an open door on the south side of the building. Officers checked the building and didn’t find anyone inside. Dispatch attempted to locate a person responsible for the building but were unable. Officers were unable to secure the door.

* * *

A woman on Ardis Lane called police and said there was suspicious activity at her trailer home. She said someone has been knocking on her door and window for some time. The woman said she was not aware of who was doing the knocking but just wanted to report it. Police suggested to the woman to put cameras up, hopefully to deter the activity.

* * *

Police were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle at 1028 Beason Dr. in a construction zone. Police spoke with a woman sitting in the driver seat of the car with no lights on. She initially lied to the police saying she was alone and had driven up there to see the lights. Upon further investigation, the woman later said a Chad individual had brought her up there and left to go use the bathroom. Police could see off in the distance in the tree line someone attempting to elude police detection. The woman was run and checked for warrants that all came back negative. She said she didn't know why her friend was avoiding the police. Police allowed the woman to leave the area without further incident. The Chad person wasn’t found.


April 9, 2022

