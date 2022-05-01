 Sunday, May 1, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Sunday, May 1, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADDISON, STEVEN ALLEN 
1109 MCDONALD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

AGUILAR, KARINA 
318 WOODROW AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: 
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ALVARADO, RICCO 
819 SCENIC DRIVE SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

APPLEBERRY, BRANDON JAMAL 
607 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ARNOLD, BRANDON DEVON 
3905 CREEKVIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 374212109 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

BIRT, DEREK ORLANDO 
3539 JASMINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BOYCHUK, ROMAN FLETCHER 
3369 COUNTRY LN GAINESVILLE, 305063702 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BRADY, RANDALL DAVID 
2500 FAUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROOKS, CHASITY SHANAE 
4011 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

BRUMLEY, CONNER OXFORD 
9423 BERKSHIRE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374214405 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

CHASE, JOSHUA DEAN 
4706 BEVERLY KAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CREEK, TAYLOR MICHELLE 
202 MILFORD DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

DAVIS, MICHAEL J 
941 RUNYON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)

DEAN, MAKAYLA GRACE 
114 MALLARD LANE LA FAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DEBTER, BRANDY MICHELLE 
9060 DAISY DALLAS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DONNACIAN, PALENCIA 
5349 HASTING COURT EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ESCOBAR-MATIAS, MIYER 
2863 CLIFTON TERR. CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FARNELL, JEREMY KYLE 
720 POLK AVE N.E. LEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

FORSYTHE, TYLER 
19 ONTARIO STREET RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

FOSTER, CORY QUINTEL 
3715 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPEEDING
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

FREEMAN, LATISHA ANN 
606 WEST 13 TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

GALVEZ-MAZARIEGOS, KELLER 
78 JAKE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HAMILTON, GARRELL LANDRELL 
7372 BAYOU BEND CV MEMPHIS, 38125 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

HAWKS, ERIC H 
715 SNOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACKSON, WILLIE BARTHOLOMEW 
2309 FAIRLEIGH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KERMENEISKY, SERGEI S 
4906 SHORELINE DR HARRISON, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LAWSON, JEREMY DEWON 
4017 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LOMAS, PERLA EDITH 
3503 WILSON AVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373773487 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARTIN, THOMAS ASHER 
213 BROOKFIELD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MCKENZIE, JERMEL DEWON 
1811 S BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MEADOWS, MATTHEW G 
4204 ANDERSON PIKE APT A SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771240 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MEJIA, SERGIO 
3660 49TH ST NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MITCHELL, RICKY LOMANTE 
1913 FOUST ST Chattanooga, 374071058 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE REPORTS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MOORE, MAURICE L 
1102 QUEENS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORGAN, ANTHONY WAYNE 
6563 HUNT DR Chattanooga, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

MOTON, JAQUAN 
707 GEORGIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374022027 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE

NANCE, RUSSELL LEON 
3621 MOUNTAIN VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

OWENS, DARRELL LABRON 
5000 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374162226 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

OWENS, JAYCA WHITNEY 
2966 LANDMARKS CT CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE

PEREZ-PUAC, JUVENTINO ARMNADO 
1525 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

PHILLIPS, JERAMIE BETH 
3811 OWEDA TER RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POWERS, ROGER ALLEN 
125 KINGWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ROBERTS, CLARENCE DAVID 
4308 SHELBORNE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
HARASSMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RYALS, EDWARD 
7754 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SANTORA, ANDREW BRIAN 
6011 WENTWORTH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STEWART, OTTO JAMES 
1143 SIM GOODWIN ROAD MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

VINEYARD, ANNACLAIR MCKINLEY 
12 PEGRAM CIR APT F FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

WATSON, DEWITT PRINTICE 
1703 PARKWAY DR Chattanooga, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
STOP SIGN VIOLATION

WILLIAMS, JAMAAL LAVONTE 
5108 FLORIDA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

WILSON, ISIAS PEREZ JACINTO 
5330 MARIO AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VANDALISM OVER 1000
VANDALISM UNDER 1000
LEAVING THE SCENE W/DAMAGE
UNDERAGE DUI
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

WOMBLE, ALLEN EUGENE 
862 NICKAJACK ROAD FLINTSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CLAYTON CO GA)


May 1, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

April 30, 2022

Police Blotter: Good Samaritan Tries To Return Found Cell Phone To Owner, But Gives To Wrong Person, Who Keeps It; Delivery Driver Who Fell Asleep In Drive-Thru Line Is Tired From Working Multiple Jobs

April 30, 2022

McClendon Denounces "Profanity-Laced Rant" In Opponent Chauncey’s "Attack On East Ridge Citizen"


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADDISON, STEVEN ALLEN 1109 MCDONALD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County NONSUPPORT ... (click for more)

A man told police his phone was stolen from the Shell gas station at 3131 Broad St. He said that he was inside the store for a while shopping, and after he checked out he noticed that he did ... (click for more)

County Commission District 8 candidate Tucker McClendon said his election opponent, East Ridge Vice Mayor Mike Chauncey, "launched a profanity-laced tirade against a constituent in East Ridge." ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADDISON, STEVEN ALLEN 1109 MCDONALD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT AGUILAR, KARINA 318 WOODROW AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37415 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: STOP SIGN VIOLATION ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Good Samaritan Tries To Return Found Cell Phone To Owner, But Gives To Wrong Person, Who Keeps It; Delivery Driver Who Fell Asleep In Drive-Thru Line Is Tired From Working Multiple Jobs

A man told police his phone was stolen from the Shell gas station at 3131 Broad St. He said that he was inside the store for a while shopping, and after he checked out he noticed that he did not have his phone. He then walked back inside the store and told the clerk about the phone. The store clerk told him that a woman in front of her that is a regular walked out of the store and ... (click for more)

Opinion

Political Junk Mail -- Can We Refuse It?

Today's mail brought yet another handful of ill-conceived and unwanted political advertisements. I carried it all to the house, shredded it without reading it, and fumed. It's so irritating because, if I know who I intend to vote for, I don't need any more encouragement from them. And I don't need anything at all from the rest of the slavering pack. Then I wondered, How about ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden This May

With our water table five inches above average, my plants are lush and green as I take my monthly walk through my garden in search of orchids and onions. Sure enough, I’ve got an ample supply of both so here we go … AN ORCHID to Colorado Rockies’ shortstop Jose Iglesias who, seconds after Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera got his 3,000 hit last weekend, broke from position ... (click for more)

Sports

Hopkins' Homer Leads Lookouts To 3-2 Win

There appears to be a lot of balance in minor league baseball, especially in the AA South’s North Division where the Chattanooga Lookouts are still trying to reach first place. The Lookouts won their second straight game and third in the past five games at AT&T Field Saturday night and are now 12-8 on the young season, but still a game behind the Rocket City Trash Pandas. ... (click for more)

Chattanooga, Mercer Split Softball Doubleheader

April was a tough month for the Chattanooga Lady Moc softball team. It began with a three-game sweep of ETSU, but had fallen on tough times since with eight straight losses, including getting swept in conference play at UNC-Greensboro and Samford. It was Senior Day on Saturday at Jim Frost Stadium and all was well at the start as the Lady Mocs rebounded from an early 3-0 deficit ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors